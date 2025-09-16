Should you apply moisturiser before or after sunscreen? Dermatologist explains Confused about whether moisturiser goes before or after sunscreen? Dr Mili, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique, explains the correct order, why it matters for skin health, and how to get the most from your daily skincare routine.

If you’ve ever stood in front of the mirror with moisturiser in one hand and sunscreen in the other, wondering which goes first, you’re not alone. Many people are unsure about the right order, and it can make a big difference to how well your skincare products actually work.

We reached out to Dr Mili, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique and Expert at Oteria, who broke down the answer with an easy-to-remember analogy. She shared her incredible input on the issue. Let's take a look:

Moisturiser first, sunscreen last

“It’s one of the most common points of confusion for anyone starting a skincare routine. Moisturiser should go first, and sunscreen should always be the last step in your routine,” explains Dr Mili.

She compared it to making a sandwich: “Moisturiser is like the filling; it goes on first to nourish your skin. Sunscreen is like the top slice of bread that holds everything together and protects it. If you put the top on first, the filling won’t stay in place or work properly.”

According to her, moisturiser helps keep skin soft and hydrated, while sunscreen creates a protective barrier against the sun. If you apply sunscreen first, your moisturiser won’t absorb well. And if you put moisturiser on after, it can weaken the sunscreen’s protection.

The right way to layer skincare

Dr Mili also highlighted the importance of timing. “Always moisturise first, wait a minute for it to sink in, then apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen on top. Don’t forget your neck and reapply every 3 to 4 hours when you’re outdoors. It’s a small step that makes a big difference in keeping your skin healthy and safe.”

Why the order matters for protection

The way you layer your products affects how well they work. Sunscreen needs to form an even, undisturbed layer on top of your skin to block UV rays effectively. If it’s covered by moisturiser, makeup, or other products, its ability to protect drops significantly. That is why sunscreen must be the final step.

Meaning: skincare products first, sunscreen last. This is important because it nourishes the skin and protects it from harmful UV rays. A small change in order can be the difference between skincare that works and one that falls short.

