Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, celeb inspired beauty & lifestyle tips to look younger in your 40s

Seeing Shilpa Shetty's svelte figure is sure to make anyone go green with envy. The actress has been serving major beauty and fashion goals in her numerous public appearances. The way she carries those body-hugging dresses and stylish gowns will make you wonder how she manages to look the way she does.

Elsewhere, Malaika Arora continues to turn heads with her gym appearances in trendy athleisure. Other Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Bhagyashree, to name a few, continue to defy ageing. So what are their anti-ageing secrets? We decode patterns in their lifestyle to help you turn back that clock on ageing.

Fitness

Actresses lead a healthy lifestyle. They are into some or the other form of fitness, be it yoga, pilates, gymming or any other activity that helps them be in the best shape even in their 40s. If you have a toned figure, fitted clothing goes well with that flattering shape of and makes you look younger. Adapt fitness in any form in your lifesyle and experience the age reversal effect.

Balanced Diet

Women who look younger focus a lot on what they put into their bodies. If your hair, skin, and nails are looking dull, it might be because of the less protein intake. According to the Mayo Clinic, eating a balanced diet full of healthy fats, grains, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables is key to looking youthful and radiant. When you're lacking, it will have the opposite effect—especially with your hair, which is mainly made of protein. Make sure to eat proper food full of essential nutrients. Proper fluid intake in your diet is also a must.

Skincare

Women in showbiz invest a lot in skincare as they have to appear their best when on camera. Notice, their skin is flawless. Invest in a good skincare routine, what best suits your skin. Face masks make your skin healthy and radiant. It smooths your complexion, increases circulation and helps create healthier skin cells. This will make you feel good and you will look your best.

Makeup

Dark circles and wrinkles are natural and don't go away overnight. While you work towards making your skin look naturally good by adopting a better lifestyle, imperfections on the skin can be covered up using the correct make-up. A concealer under the eyes will make you look younger. Additionally, use a moisturizer that suits your skin type. Consult a beautician for make-up hacks that will help take years off your face.

De-stress

A natural way to look and feel younger is to de-stress. If you are worried inside, it will show on your face. Be happy, smile and laugh often and make sure your mental health is in check along with your physical health. Get enough sleep and find ways to be happy. If you feel good inside, there is no way that it won't show on your skin.