Secrets of Bridal Makeup: Discovering the allure of dewy, matte, and shimmery looks with Sandeep Molugu

Secrets of Bridal Makeup: The wedding season in India is in full swing. This is the time when everyone wants to look their best. Clothes are not the only thing that make you look good but makeup is as well. If you also want to stand out in the crowd, then these tips can be useful for you. Among the variety of choices are dewy, matte, and shimmery makeup looks. These styles have been used to create stunning bridal makeovers, elevating their beauty on their special day. Celebrity make-up artist of Karan Johar, Ram Charan and others, Sandeep Molugu shares tips.

Dewy Makeup:

Dewy makeup is all about achieving a fresh, glowing complexion. This style focuses on creating a luminous finish that mimics the natural radiance of healthy, hydrated skin. To achieve the dewy look, makeup artists use lightweight, illuminating products such as liquid or cream foundations, highlighters, and blushes. The key is to create a smooth, hydrated base and strategically place a highlighter on the high points of the face, like the cheekbones, brow bone, and cupid's bow. The result is a youthful, ethereal glow that gives the bride an angelic appearance.

Matte Makeup:

For those who prefer a more polished and velvety finish, matte makeup is the way to go. This style aims to create a flawless, shine-free complexion that lasts throughout the day. Matte makeup involves the use of oil-absorbing products like matte foundations, setting powders, and matte blushes. The focus is on achieving a smooth, even texture with a soft, powdery finish. A matte look can be complemented with neutral or bold statement eyes and lips, depending on the bride's personal style and wedding theme.

Shimmery Makeup:

Shimmery makeup adds a touch of glamour and sparkle to a bride's overall look. This style involves the strategic use of iridescent and shimmery products like eyeshadows, highlighters, and lip glosses. The shimmer can range from subtle to intense, depending on the desired effect. Shimmery makeup is perfect for brides who want to add a touch of radiance and drama to their bridal makeup. It beautifully catches the light, creating a mesmerizing and enchanting effect that is sure to turn heads.

