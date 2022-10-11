Scared of chemical-infused Henna? Keep your hands safe with DIY mehendi for Karwa Chauth

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK DIY mehendi for Karwa Chauth

This Karwa Chauth, keep your beautiful hands away from chemical-infused Henna. Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and it is time for the most awaited part of this festival decorating our hands with Mehendi or henna. All women absolutely love this part of fasting but hate to wait in endless lines at the shop, pay the ‘festival price’ and ruin their skin because of the chemical in the Mehendi these days. Make Henna at home to get rid of all the above problems.

Here’s how to make henna at home:

1. Take a cup of high-quality henna powder. Make sure to buy the green one instead of the black as the latter is infused with chemicals. Sift this henna through a muslin cloth into a glass bowl. Don’t use a plastic bowl as it will get stained.

2. Add 2 tablespoons of granulated white sugar to the sifted henna. Sugar will help the paste retain its moisture and it will also stick better to the skin.

3. Adding water to make the henna paste and get the desired consistency is optional but it is best to use lemon juice instead. Using something acidic like lemon juice helps henna release the dye which enhances the color of henna after application.

4. Next, add a teaspoon of essential oil of your choice (lavender, tea tree, etc.). Adding an essential oil enhances the fragrance and also moisturizes the skin so that the drying of henna doesn’t cause any irritation.

5. Mix everything together, cover it with a plastic wrap and set it aside for 4-6 hours. Test henna by putting a drop on the hand and wipe it, if it leaves an orange stain then we are all set to go.

This process is not at all expensive and is easily available in the local stores. All we need to do is make a paste of it and put it in a cone so that we can do henna art on our hands.

