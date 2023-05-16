Say goodbye to white hair with Jawed Habib's effective tips for black hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Say goodbye to white hair with Jawed Habib's tips

Indigo powder for hair colour: Nowadays, people are falling prey to gray hair at an early age. In such a situation, people adopt different measures so that their hair looks black. Famous hairstylist Jawed Habib has told about one such special way of colouring hair. According to Javed Habib, you can use indigo powder to make your hair black. Let us find out.



How to use indigo powder for gray hair:

Mix henna powder with tea leaves in a bowl and keep it soaked.

Apply henna paste to clean hair and leave it for 45 minutes.

Wash thoroughly with water; do not use shampoo.

After washing the hair, let it dry.

Add indigo powder to water to make a fine paste.

Apply this paste to the hair from root to tip in one go. Leave it for 45 minutes to 2 hours to get a deep black colour.

Wear a shower cap and wash thoroughly with water.

The next day, wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Indigo powder benefits for hair:

1. Prevents hair fall

Indigo powder prevents hair loss. Mixing indigo powder with oil and gently massaging it on the scalp strengthens the hair follicles and stops hair loss.



2. Indigo Powder for Black Hair

The colour of indigo powder is natural and will not harm the health of your hair. Apart from this, it will help keep your hair black for a long time and will not be harmful either.



3. Helpful in reducing dandruff

Indigo powder works quickly to reduce the problem of dandruff. It first cleanses your scalp. It brings life to the damaged hair due to dirt and oil, and it is also helpful in reducing the extra oil coming out of the hair. So, for all these reasons, you should use indigo powder for your hair.

