Say goodbye to unwanted facial hair with these 5 effective gram flour remedies

New Delhi:

No woman likes unwanted hair on the face. Some women get waxed or use a razor to remove unwanted facial hair. At the same time, many women also take expensive treatments to remove unwanted hair from the face. But these treatments are also effective on the skin only for some time. At the same time, using wax or a razor on the face causes a lot of pain, or there is a fear of skin peeling and cutting.

In such a situation, if you want, you can resort to some home remedies to remove unwanted hair from the face. Gram flour is also included in these remedies. Yes, by using gram flour, you can easily remove unwanted hair from your face. Gram flour not only cleans the skin deeply but also helps in removing unwanted facial hair. Also, it helps in making the skin soft and smooth. So come, let's know how to remove unwanted facial hair with gram flour.

1. Gram flour and honey

You can use gram flour and honey to remove unwanted hair from the face. For this, take 2 teaspoons of gram flour in a bowl. Add 2 teaspoons of honey and a pinch of turmeric and mix well. Now apply this paste on your face and leave it for some time. When it dries, remove this paste with a wet towel in the opposite direction of hair growth. After that, wash the face with water. By doing this remedy 2 to 3 times a week, unwanted hair will gradually disappear .

2. Gram flour and rose water

To get rid of facial hair, you can use gram flour and rose water. For this, take 2 teaspoons of gram flour in a bowl. Add 2 teaspoons of rose water and one teaspoon of lemon juice and mix well. Now apply this paste on your face and leave it to dry. After about 20 minutes, remove the paste by rubbing it lightly and then wash your face with water. By using it 2-3 times a week, you can get rid of unwanted facial hair.

3. Gram flour and curd

A mixture of gram flour and curd can also prove to be effective in removing unwanted facial hair. For this, take 2 teaspoons of gram flour in a bowl. Add 2 teaspoons of curd to it and mix it well. Now apply this paste on your face for some time. After about 20 minutes, rub the paste lightly with your hands and then wash your face with lukewarm water. By using it 2-3 times a week, you can get rid of facial hair.

4. Gram flour and papaya

If you want to remove unwanted hair from your face, then you can use gram flour and papaya. Actually, papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which can help in preventing hair growth. For this, take 2 teaspoons of gram flour in a bowl. Add one teaspoon of papaya pulp and one teaspoon of aloe vera gel and mix it well. Now apply this paste on the face and leave it for some time. After about 30 minutes, remove the paste by rubbing it lightly in the opposite direction of hair growth. After that, wash the face with water. By using it 2-3 times a week, you can get rid of unwanted hair.

5. Gram flour and lentils

A paste of gram flour and lentils can also prove to be very effective in removing unwanted facial hair. For this, first grind 2 teaspoons of lentils finely. Now add 2 grams of flour and one teaspoon of lemon juice to it and prepare a thick paste. After this, apply this paste on your entire face and leave it to dry. When the paste dries, remove the paste by rubbing it lightly in the opposite direction of hair growth. After that, wash the face with water. For better results, you can apply this paste 3-4 times a week. This can help you get rid of facial hair .

