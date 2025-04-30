Say goodbye to pimples with these skincare tips to get flawless skin during summer Follow these simple yet effective skincare tips to banish summer breakouts and achieve a flawless complexion. Say goodbye to pimples and hello to glowing skin all summer long.

New Delhi:

Summer season brings troubles with it very quickly. At this time, while the body is drenched in sweat, your beauty also has to suffer the consequences. Getting more pimples in summer is a common problem. The reason for this is increasing heat, sweat, dust, and increased oil production. All these factors together block the pores, causing pimples. If you want your skin to remain spotless and clean even in summer, then you will have to change some habits of your skin care routine. Let us know those 5 important changes for flawless skin.

1. Stop washing your face frequently

In summers, people start washing their face frequently to cool down. Washing your face frequently in summer removes the natural oil from the skin, which causes the skin to produce more oil. Washing your face twice a day with a mild face wash is enough.

2. Gel-based products

You use skin products in every season. But in summers, heavy creams or oily products can block the skin. Instead, use aloe vera gel or a water-based moisturiser, which keeps the skin light and fresh.

3. Don't ignore sunscreen

The most important thing in summer is sunscreen. Sunscreen can cause skin damage and pigmentation, which can increase pimples and blemishes. Always apply non-comedogenic sunscreen of SPF 30 or above.

4. Use less makeup and remove it properly

Heavy makeup blocks the skin in summer. If makeup is necessary, keep it light and clean it thoroughly with a cleanser at the end of the day. For this, use a mild cleanser so that the skin feels comfortable even in the heat and can remain healthy.

5. Stop touching your face with your hands

In summer, the face sweats a lot, and we keep wiping it continuously. Actually, there are bacteria in our hands, which can be transferred to the skin by touching the face. This can increase the problem of pimples. Leave the habit of touching the face and pay attention to cleanliness. By adopting these easy but effective changes, you can get spotless, glowing, and healthy skin even in summer.

ALSO READ: 5 surprising benefits of applying coconut oil after your bath for soft, nourished skin