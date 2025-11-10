Tired eyes? Eat these 9 foods to reduce dark circles fast Dark circles aren’t just about lack of sleep — your diet plays a major role. From amla and spinach to almonds and tomatoes, these 9 foods nourish your skin, improve circulation, and bring back your natural glow from the inside out.

New Delhi:

Dark circles can make you look weaker and can also hamper your confidence. However, before we delve into the foods, note that dark circles can signal more than just missed sleep: factors such as allergies, thinning skin, pigmentation, reduced fatty tissue around the eyes, iron deficiency, or dehydration all play a part.

So yes, what you eat and how you live matter.

9 foods and habits to help fade under-eye shadows

Citrus fruits, berries, guava, kiwi and lemon – These are rich in vitamin C, which helps fight free-radical damage and supports healthy skin. Tomatoes, watermelon, red bell peppers, carrots and guava – All great sources of lycopene, which helps with pigmentation (one contributor to dark circles). Leafy greens, spinach, legumes, lentils, pumpkin seeds, raisins and prunes – These pack iron, which is essential for good circulation and skin tone, and essential if your dark circles are tied to iron deficiency. Sunflower seeds, almonds, avocado, peanuts and sweet potato – Rich in vitamin E, protecting skin from oxidative damage and helping skin health overall. Green leafy veggies, spinach, broccoli, cabbage, mustard greens and lettuce – These provide vitamin K, noted for tissue repair and helping the delicate under-eye skin. Ginger, tulsi (holy basil) and kesar (saffron) tea – While this is more of a habit than a “food,” the article suggests a homemade tea of these ingredients (with honey) to support skin health. A snack mix of peanuts + jaggery + coconut in the evening – Swapping out junk snacks for this nutrient-rich combo at ~4 pm gives your skin a break and supplies good micronutrients. Natural face-cleanser with besan (gram flour) + fresh milk – Though again a habit/cosmetic step, it links to overall skin health: gentle cleansing prevents skin damage, which can worsen circles. Early dinner and proper sleep – Digestion and rest matter. Finishing dinner earlier and getting good sleep gives the body time to absorb nutrients and helps the skin repair itself.

Putting it together

So, if you’re seeing under-eye darkness, try to build your day like this:

Start with a fruit rich in vitamin C (e.g., guava or kiwi) or a citrus juice.

At lunch or dinner, include a colourful tomato/red-pepper salad + a handful of leafy greens.

Ensure your snacks between meals lean toward the nutrient-rich mix (peanuts + jaggery + coconut) instead of processed treats.

Finish dinner earlier, aim for solid sleep, and maybe brew a warm herbal tea (ginger/tulsi/saffron) before bed.

Make gentle skincare choices (for instance, a mild homemade cleanser) to protect your under-eye skin.

A note of caution

Of course, food is only one piece of the puzzle. If your dark circles are persistent, genetic, structural (skin thinning with age) or medical (thyroid, allergies, nasal congestion), then diet alone won’t make them vanish overnight. But combining the nutrition approach above with good sleep, hydration, and a gentle skincare routine gives you the best shot.

ALSO READ: When dry skin isn’t just dryness: Dermatologist explains how to spot eczema or dermatitis