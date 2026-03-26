Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares ‘hair care tips for busy humans’: Don’t stop eating rice

New Delhi:

Dealing with dull, brittle hair can get frustrating after a point. You try serums, oils, masks. Some work for a bit, most don’t stick. And that’s usually because the problem isn’t just external. Hair health is slower than that. It builds over time, from within.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for working with names like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor, recently spoke about this in an Instagram video titled “hair care tips for busy humans”, shared on March 23. Her approach is not complicated. No extremes. Just a few consistent food habits and basic routines that support hair strength in a more lasting way.

Healthy hair starts with overall physical health

One of her key points is simple but often overlooked. Hair is not separate from the body. It reflects overall health.

She points out that cutting calories too aggressively, especially by removing carbohydrates like rice, can backfire. “Hair health is a reflection of your overall physical well-being,” she explained, adding that including rice at least once a day can actually support better hair health rather than harm it.

Local and seasonal fruits for better hair strength

Rujuta stresses the importance of eating fruits that are local and in season. Things like guava, amla, and mangoes.

These are rich in vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron more efficiently. And that matters. “When haemoglobin levels remain good, then our hair’s colour, density, look and strength remain good,” she said, noting that even options like amla pickle or syrup can be useful when fresh fruit is not available.

Pulses and legumes to reduce breakage

Another basic but important addition. Pulses and legumes.

She recommends including foods like moong, arhar and chawli at least once a day. They provide amino acids, B vitamins and fibre, all of which support both overall health and hair strength. “These nutrients help maintain the strength in our hair so that they don’t break for no reason,” she explained.

Halim seeds for nutrient support

Halim or aliv seeds are another recommendation, but with a specific way of consuming them.

She suggests having them in traditional forms like laddoos or kheer. “If you eat them in their original form, you get folic acid and nutrients that support hair and skin,” she said. She also pointed out that taking them as quick morning shots with water is not useful and may even cause stomach discomfort.

Simple habits that actually help protect your hair

Along with diet, she highlights a few everyday habits that make a difference over time.

Oiling your hair once a week and leaving it for at least 30 minutes

Combing regularly to improve blood circulation

Avoiding frequent styling treatments and accepting your natural hair texture

“The more treatments we do on our hair, the more our hair will remain in distress,” she said, emphasising that simpler routines tend to work better in the long run.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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