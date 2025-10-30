Pumpkin skincare? The viral Halloween ingredient that’s trending now Pumpkin skincare is the Halloween trend everyone’s talking about. Rich in vitamins A and C, antioxidants and enzymes, this autumn ingredient brightens, smooths and hydrates the skin naturally. Here’s how to use it for a festive glow.

New Delhi:

Make way for coffee scrubs and green tea serums, pumpkin is in the skincare spotlight. What started out as a Halloween stereotype has become a true beauty fixation, with pumpkin-based masks, creams, and serums cropping up everywhere.

But this isn’t just a festive gimmick. Behind that orange pulp is a powerhouse of vitamins, enzymes and antioxidants that dermatologists say can brighten, smooth and revive dull, post-summer skin.

Why pumpkin is the new skincare hero

Pumpkin isn’t just for lattes. It is full of vitamin A (retinoids), vitamin C, and zinc, all of which promote collagen synthesis and even out complexion. The fruit enzymes of pumpkin are soft exfoliants that work to break down dead skin cells for a smoother texture without abrasion.

Pumpkin has natural AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) that make it an excellent choice for gentle resurfacing. It's basically nature's way of giving your skin a light chemical peel without the glow.

Pumpkin benefits for every skin type

For dry skin: Pumpkin seed oil has essential fatty acids and vitamin E, offering moisture lock and barrier repair.

For acne or oily skin: It's zinc and niacin that control oil and calm redness.

For mature skin: Antioxidants fight free-radical damage, erasing fine lines and redoubling radiance.

Pumpkin contains natural enzymes that gently remove dead skin while improving tone and elasticity; it’s perfect for tired, post-summer skin.

How to use pumpkin in your skincare routine

Pumpkin enzyme mask: Apply once a week for instant radiance.

Pumpkin moisturiser or serum: Perfect for night repair, try products with "pumpkin ferment" or "pumpkin extract".

DIY trick: Combine 1 tbsp pumpkin purée with a splash of honey and yoghurt for an instant brightening mask.

Just remember, pumpkin contains active acids, so always do a patch test and use sunscreen afterwards.

From kitchens to skincare shelves

What’s fuelling the pumpkin trend isn’t just its efficacy, it’s the mood. With its autumnal colour, cosy scent and eco-friendly reputation, pumpkin embodies “skinimalism with warmth”.

It turns out pumpkin isn’t just the star of spooky season, it’s skincare gold in disguise. Whether you blend it in your mask or buy it bottled, the message is simple: your skin deserves a little festive glow-up, too.

After all, Halloween doesn’t have to be scary, especially for your pores.

