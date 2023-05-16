Protect your skin from sunburn this summer; beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Protect your skin from sunburn this summer

It’s that time of the year when the sun and heat play havoc with our skin. Temperatures are soaring to 40 deg Celsius and above in many parts of India. Here are some tips by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain to cope with the effects of the sun.

Apply sunscreen about 20 minutes before venturing out in the sun. This forms a protective barrier between the skin and harmful UV rays. If your skin is oily, use an oil-free sunscreen. Anti-tan sunscreens are also available. For ensuring sun protection for a longer duration, sunscreens should be reapplied after swimming, heavy perspiration or sun-exposure for long durations. Always apply sunscreen while holidaying by the sea or near snow, as these are reflective surfaces and sun damage is more.

Sunscreen has a certain SPF or Sun Protection Factor. This is denoted by a number and should be mentioned on the label of the sunscreen product. SPF is related to individual sun sensitivity and duration of exposure and is also an indication of the amount of protection that we can expect from sunscreen. Normally, a sunscreen with an SPF of 20 to 25 is more than adequate for the average skin. However, if the skin is more sensitive to the sun and prone to dark patches or severe burns, a sunscreen with a high SPF of 40 and more is suitable.

Extra attention should be given to children, who spend a lot of time outdoors. As for infants, they should not be exposed to long periods of sunlight.

Sunburn can be a problem during summer. Remember, when it comes to sunburn, prevention is better than cure. Make sure you reduce your exposure to the sun or cover your skin properly when you are out in the sun. Visit a skin specialist if there is rash, or your skin has been affected severely.

Sunburns are characterized by reddening of skin, followed by blisters. If not treated on time, they can penetrate deep into the skin and cause infection. Be generous with the use of colognes, even splashing them on. Colognes can be added to bath water. Or, to a mug of water and used as a last rinse. It has a cooling effect too. Rose water can always be added generously to bath water. It is a natural coolant and also fragrant.

Here are a few home remedies to soothe sunburn and refresh the skin.

Applying fresh Aloe Vera gel to the burnt area soothes and heals the skin and helps it to recover faster. Aloe Vera contains zinc, which is actually anti-inflammatory.

For a soothing effect, place chilled cucumber slices on the burn or dab on some cucumber juice with the help of a cotton ball. You can even grate the chilled cucumber and apply it on the sunburns to reduce inflammation.

Watermelon juice is also a good skin toner and relieves summer dryness too. It cools, refreshes and softens the skin.

Try coconut water to tone and soothe the skin this summer. It also helps to remove tan and brighten the skin over a period of time. Apply on the skin and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes.

Cooling Mask: Cucumber juice (or pulp) can be mixed with two teaspoons powdered milk and one egg white. You can put the ingredients in a blender, for a smooth paste. Apply on face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour. For oily skin, omit milk powder.

Rose water is a natural coolant. Sunburns can be effectively treated by regularly applying rose water. It is also a great natural skin toner and refreshes the skin.

Cold milk applied daily, using cotton wool, helps to soothe and softens the skin, lightening skin color over a period of time.

