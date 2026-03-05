Post-Holi 2026 skincare and hair care tips recommended by dermatologist

New Delhi:

Not all colours are dermatologically safe to use on the body, as most synthetic colours contain industrial dyes, heavy metals, alkaline substances, and mica particles that disrupt the skin barrier function. What ensues is not merely dryness of the skin, but disruption of the very structure of the skin barrier function.

When this lipid layer is disrupted, water loss is increased, and the skin becomes flaky, inflamed, itchy, and hypersensitive. Hair too becomes rough, frizzy, and brittle due to cuticle damage.

Helping the skin recover

According to Dr Sonali Kohli, senior consultant-dermatology at the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, recovering from the festival starts with gentle cleansing, not harsh scrubbing. Lukewarm water and a syndet-based (soap-free) cleanser with a slightly acidic pH of 5.5 to 6 will help restore the acid mantle. This is followed by the application of ceramide- and cholesterol-rich moisturisers, which can be thought of as filling in microscopic cracks in the skin.

Supporting natural healing

For post-Holi care, the approach is simple and gentle. Aloe vera gel, in its purest and unscented form, can help soothe irritation. For the hair, a light massage before washing with coconut oil or argan oil can help loosen the colours while preserving natural oils. Lemon juice and baking soda, commonly recommended, are not advisable, as they can cause more irritation and dryness.

Restoring the glow and texture

As the inflammation and dryness calm down, the glow will return. Adding hyaluronic acid will also help with the retention of moisture. For the hair, it is recommended to use a conditioner with a balanced amount of protein. It is not recommended to use keratin treatments or harsh chemicals on the hair, as it will be more prone to breakage.

What to avoid

For the next 5-7 days, it is recommended to avoid hot showers, loofahs, scrubs, retinoids, AHAs/BHAs, and hot styling tools. The skin will be sensitive and needs to recover from the damage caused by the festival.

Choosing the right cleansers

Opt for sulphate-free, low-foaming shampoos and mild syndet cleansers instead of traditional soaps containing alkaline materials. Helpful ingredients are oat extract, panthenol, ceramides, and glycerin.

Make-up considerations

If the skin looks dry and patchy, it is best to avoid heavy makeup immediately after playing Holi. A moisturising primer with a tinted sunscreen is advisable. It takes 48-72 hours for the skin’s barrier function to return to normal after playing Holi.

Night-time repair

There is a rapid restoration of the barrier during the night. It is recommended that a ceramide-based moisturiser or an occlusive like squalane be used on slightly damp skin. It is also suggested that the hair be placed on a silk pillowcase during the repair phase.

From an industry perspective, there is a shift towards barrier repair and microbiome-friendly products after the festival. It is a step towards preventive dermatological care.

