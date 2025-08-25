Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy: Here’s how expecting moms can achieve healthy skin Parineeti Chopra has announced her pregnancy. It can bring skin challenges like dryness, pigmentation, and sensitivity, but with the right skincare routine, you can maintain a healthy glow.

New Delhi:

Actor Parineeti Chopra revealed that she and politician Raghav Chadha were expecting their first child. On August 25, the couple shared the news with their followers and well-wishers on social media.

Pregnancy is a time of joy, but it also brings many changes to the body — and the skin is no exception. Hormonal, immunological, and metabolic shifts can make the skin behave in ways it never has before. That’s why a gentle, minimal skincare routine is safest for expecting mothers.

Thus, in this article, a renowned dermatologist has explained what expecting moms can do for healthy skin.

Healthy skin tips for expecting mothers

Dr Ravali Yalamanchili, Consultant – Dermatology, Arete Hospitals, starts with the basics. A mild, pH-balanced cleanser is ideal for daily use, as it keeps the skin clean without stripping away natural oils. Hydration is equally important — moisturisers containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or glycerin help maintain the skin barrier and keep dryness at bay. Sunscreen should not be skipped. Mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are pregnancy-safe options that shield the skin from UV damage.

One of the most common concerns during pregnancy is stretch marks. While they cannot be completely avoided, rapid or unhealthy weight gain makes them more likely. Regular use of emollients, cocoa or shea butter can improve skin elasticity and keep it supple.

Pigmentation and acne are also frequent complaints. For pigmentation, gentle and pregnancy-safe ingredients such as lactic acid, glycollic acid, and vitamin C can be useful. In pregnancy, if acne shows up, simple options like azelaic acid or niacinamide are generally safe to use. What should be kept away from during this time are retinoids, hydroquinone, and clinic-based procedures, as these could put both mother and baby at risk

Ultimately, pregnancy skincare is less about chasing elaborate routines and more about protection and nourishment. For most women, the best approach is to keep skincare basic, reach out to a dermatologist if something unusual shows up, and not lose sight of the bigger picture — staying healthy themselves and keeping their baby safe.

ALSO READ: Skin rejuvenation vs. skin retouching: Secret behind the most natural celeb transformations

ALSO READ: Why Gen Z and millennials are obsessed with skin barrier repair, and why that's a good thing