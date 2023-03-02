Paraben, SLS and other ingredients you should avoid in your shampoo

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are four ingredients you should avoid in your shampoo

Shampoo is an essential personal care product used by people of all ages and genders. It is meant to clean the scalp and hair, removing dirt, oil, and product build-up on the scalp. While most of us use shampoo daily or at least a few times a week, we rarely pay attention to its ingredients. However, it's important to note that some common ingredients found in shampoos can be harmful to our hair and overall health. Always read the label and choose a shampoo that is free of these ingredients, or try a natural shampoo that uses plant-based ingredients to clean and nourish your hair. Here are those four ingredients that you should avoid in your shampoo:

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)

SLS is a common ingredient found in many shampoos as a foaming agent. It creates a rich lather, but it can strip away natural oils from the scalp, leading to dryness and irritation. SLS can also cause hair breakage and loss, especially if you have colour-treated hair. It's best to avoid SLS and choose a sulfate-free shampoo that is gentler on the scalp and hair.

Parabens

Parabens are preservatives used in many personal care products, including shampoos. They help to extend the shelf life of the product, but they have been linked to hormone disruption and breast cancer. While the research is inconclusive, it's better to avoid parabens and choose a shampoo that uses natural preservatives.

Fragrance

The fragrance is a common ingredient in shampoos, but it can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions. Manufacturers are not required to disclose the ingredients used to create fragrances, so it's hard to know what you're putting on your scalp. Look for fragrance-free shampoos or those that use essential oils for a natural scent.

Formaldehyde

Formaldehyde is a carcinogen agent that can cause cancer and other health problems. It's used as a preservative in some shampoos and hair straightening treatments. Formaldehyde can also cause scalp irritation, hair breakage, and hair loss. Avoid shampoos that contain formaldehyde and choose safer alternatives.

FAQs

Q1- What is SLS and why should I avoid it in my shampoo?

Ans: SLS, or sodium lauryl sulfate, is a foaming agent commonly found in shampoos. It can strip away natural oils from the scalp, leading to dryness, irritation, hair breakage, and loss.

Q2- What are parabens and why are they harmful?

Ans: Parabens are preservatives used in many personal care products, including shampoos. They help to extend the shelf life of the product, but they have been linked to hormone disruption and breast cancer.

