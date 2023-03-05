Pamper your hair with this easy onion juice hair mask for thinning and damaged hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pamper your hair with this easy onion juice hair mask

Hair requires as much attention as your skin does. Going natural is the best for hair health. A lot of companies now manufacture natural hair care products, and one of the most popular ingredients is onion. But what if you use onions for cosmetic purposes at home?

Onions are rich in zinc, sulphur, the antioxidant enzyme catalase, folic acid, vitamin C, E, and B, phosphorus, potassium, and other essential nutrients that make the common kitchen staple vegetable very humble.

Experts claim that onions have antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties, making them a viable treatment for dandruff-causing fungal infections.

The components in onion juice can fight off bacteria and fungi, as well as keep your hair healthy and lustrous. Here are why this easy onion juice hair mask nourishes hair:

Sulphur-rich onion juice helps to prevent hair thinning and breaking. Sulphur is necessary for hair follicles to regenerate.

An abundance of antioxidants found in onion juice helps delay the onset of greying.

Vital minerals and vitamins, as possessed by onions, benefit hair and prevent it from falling.

Onion's antibacterial and antifungal qualities aid in reducing dandruff and buildup and preventing scalp infections.

Massaging onion juice on the scalp improves hair health and promotes healthy hair growth.

Here is a guide on how to apply onion juice to your hair.

Thoroughly wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Peel and blend a raw onion in a blender. Separate the juice from the pulp using a strainer. Apply the onion juice over the roots and scalp. Massage gently for 5 minutes, and then leave undisturbed for 30 minutes. Rinse with water.

Note: Make sure to thoroughly wash your hair and rinse the onion water out of your scalp to avoid any kind of irritation.

Can coconut oil and onion juice be combined? Coconut oil and onion juice are miraculous treatments for thinning the damaged hair.

