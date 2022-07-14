National Plastic Surgery Day 2022: All you need to know about nose job; risks and precautions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK All you need to know about nose job

National Plastic Surgery Day 2022: Rhinoplasty also known as a nose job, is a popular cosmetic and plastic surgery procedure that can alter the size, shape, or proportions of your nose. It may be performed to repair deformities caused by an injury, correct a birth defect, change the appearance of the nose, or improve breathing difficulties.

Cosmetically, it is done to reduce or increase nose size, as well as to improve nose sharpness. In cases of trauma or post-cancer excision, reconstruction is also performed. The close technique can be used to correct minor defects, while the open technique can be used to correct major deformities. The patient's own cartilage is used, as well as artificial implants such as silicone or biological implants in some cases. Each nose has unique adaptability and cannot imitate the nose of another.

Pre-operative counselling is required to avoid disappointments, and although multiple surgeries are only possible in certain cases, not all are suitable options.

Nose Job Risks:

Like any major surgery, rhinoplasty carries certain risks such as:

Bleeding

Infection

Anaesthesia-induced adverse reactions

Difficulty breathing through the nose

Numbness in and around the nose

The possibility of a crooked nose

Persistent pain, discoloration, or swelling

Scarring

A breach in the septum (septal perforation)

A requirement for additional surgery

Before moving ahead, discuss with your doctor how these risks might apply to you.

What Is Involved in the Surgical Procedure?

Each Rhinoplasty procedure is unique. It is tailored to the patient's anatomy while also taking into account the patient's expectations from the procedure. It can be performed either inside your nose or through a small external cut (incision) between your nostrils at the base of your nose. The surgeon will most likely reposition the bone and cartilage beneath your skin and can be performed under either general or local anaesthesia. Any concerns or preferences the patient has about this should be discussed with the doctor. A deviated nasal septum can also be corrected to help with breathing problems.

Surgery may necessitate an overnight stay in the hospital. To reduce bleeding, patients are advised to keep their heads elevated after surgery. It is common to feel congested in one's nose along with bleeding and mucous discharge.

Following the operation:

To reduce bleeding and swelling post-surgery, you must rest in bed with your head higher than your chest. In addition, your doctor will apply a splint to your nose for protection and support usually for about a week.

Slight bleeding and mucus and old blood drainage are common for a few days after surgery or after the dressing is removed. To absorb the fluid, the doctor may place a drip pad — a small piece of gauze held in place with tape, under the nose.

The doctor may advise you to take precautions for several weeks after surgery to reduce the chances of bleeding and swelling.

Avoid vigorous activities such as aerobics and jogging

Take baths instead of showers to avoid damaging the bandages

Avoid blowing your nose

To avoid constipation strain, consume high-fiber foods such as fruits and vegetables.

Avoid intense facial expressions

Brush your teeth gently to avoid excessive upper lip movement

Wear clothes that zip up the front. Pulling clothing over the head, such as sweatshirts, is not advised

Avoid aspirin and ibuprofen-containing medications (Advil, Motrin IB, and others) for two weeks before and after surgery as they may cause more bleeding. Avoid herbal remedies and over-the-counter supplements as well and only medications that have been approved or prescribed by your surgeon must be consumed.

Avoid smoking as it slows the healing process post-surgery and increases the risks of infection

(This article is attributed to Dr Priyadarshan K, Consultant- Plastic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bannergatta Road, Bengaluru)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)