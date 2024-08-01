National Girlfriend Day 2024: 5 romantic places to take your lady love for dinner date in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 romantic places to take your lady love for dinner date

National Girlfriend Day, celebrated annually on August 1, is the perfect occasion to show your partner just how much she means to you. What better way to celebrate than by taking her out for a romantic dinner in Delhi? The capital city offers a plethora of enchanting dining spots that promise to make your evening unforgettable. Here are five romantic places in Delhi to consider for your special date night:

1. Indian Accent

Located at The Lodhi, Indian Accent is renowned for its contemporary Indian cuisine with a modern twist. The sophisticated ambiance, coupled with impeccable service, creates a perfect setting for an intimate dinner. The innovative menu, crafted by Chef Manish Mehrotra, features dishes that blend traditional Indian flavors with global ingredients. Make sure to try their famous Daulat Ki Chaat and Meetha Achaar Ribs for an extraordinary culinary experience.

2. Lodi - The Garden Restaurant

Nestled amidst lush greenery, Lodi - The Garden Restaurant offers an idyllic escape from the city's hustle and bustle. The outdoor seating, surrounded by trees and fairy lights, sets a magical scene for a romantic evening. The menu boasts a mix of Mediterranean, European, and Indian dishes, ensuring there’s something to please every palate. A cozy dinner here under the stars will surely be a memorable experience.

3. Dramz Whiskey Bar & Lounge

Perched near the iconic Qutub Minar, Dramz Whiskey Bar & Lounge provides a breathtaking view that complements its exquisite ambiance. This multi-level establishment offers a rooftop dining area where you can enjoy a picturesque sunset with your loved one. The menu includes a wide array of global cuisines and an extensive collection of fine whiskeys. The combination of stunning views, delectable food, and premium spirits makes it a perfect venue for a romantic date.

4. Sevilla – The Claridges

For a taste of Mediterranean romance, Sevilla at The Claridges is the place to be. The restaurant's elegant décor, with flowing canopies and candlelit tables, transports you to a dreamy European setting. The Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine, featuring fresh and vibrant flavors, is as enchanting as the ambiance. Share a paella or indulge in their selection of tapas while enjoying the serene atmosphere with your partner.

5. Sky High

Sky High offers an unparalleled rooftop dining experience with panoramic views of the Delhi skyline. The chic setup, combined with a lively atmosphere, makes it an ideal spot for a romantic date. The menu is diverse, offering a mix of Indian, Asian, and Continental dishes. As you enjoy your meal under the open sky, the twinkling city lights below create a magical backdrop for your special evening.

National Girlfriend Day is an opportunity to celebrate the love and companionship you share with your partner. By choosing one of these romantic dining spots in Delhi, you can ensure a memorable and enchanting evening. Whether it's the modern cuisine of Indian Accent, the garden serenity of Lodi, the scenic views at Dramz, the Mediterranean charm of Sevilla, or the rooftop elegance of Sky High, Delhi offers the perfect setting for a romantic dinner date with your lady love.

