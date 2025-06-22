Monsoon hair care: Follow these tips to keep your hair healthy, prevent hair fall and damage The humidity tends to make your hair frizzy, which can lead to hair fall and damage. Hence, it is important that you upgrade your hair care routine during the monsoon season. Here are some useful tips to maintain healthy hair and prevent hair fall or damage during the monsoon season.

Monsoon has begun in several parts of the country, and with that there has been a rise in humidity levels. The humidity tends to make your hair frizzy, which can lead to hair fall and damage. Hence, it is important that you upgrade your hair care routine during the monsoon season, as it can help keep your hair and scalp healthy, while also preventing hair fall and hair damage.

Maintaining your hair health is important as damaged hair can lead to hair fall and also impact your scalp health. Here are some useful tips to maintain healthy hair and prevent hair fall or damage during the monsoon season.

Keep Your Scalp Clean and Dry

During the monsoon season, the increase in humidity and frequent rain can make your scalp sweaty and oily, which can lead to fungal and bacterial infections. You can wash your hair regularly with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo that can help remove excess oil, sweat and dirt. Make sure to dry your scalp completely after getting wet in the rain. This helps to prevent dandruff and also scalp irritation.

Microfibre Towel

Regular towels tend to be harsh on wet hair, making it more fragile during monsoon. Instead, you can use a microfibre towel to gently dry your hair. This also helps to reduce friction, thereby, reducing breakage and frizz.

Anti-Frizz Serum or Leave-in Conditioner

Humidity can cause hair cuticles to open up, which can lead to frizz and dryness. Use a good anti-frizz serum or leave-in conditioner. This creates a barrier around the hair shaft, thereby, locking in the moisture and protecting your hair from environmental factors.

Trim Hair Regularly

If you have split ends, it can worsen during the rainy season. Hence, regular trimming can help remove damaged ends and prevent further breaking. This also helps to keep your hair looking healthy and manageable.

Avoid Over-Oiling

While oiling is known to help nourish the scalp, excessive oiling can attract dirt and clog pores in the humid monsoon. Avoid heavy styling products such as gels and waxes which can make the hair greasy.

