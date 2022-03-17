Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MISSWORLDLTD Miss World 2021: Poland's Karolina Bielawska wins the crown, India's Manasa Varanasi misses on top 6

The finale of this year's 'Miss World'-- one of the prestigious international beauty pageants finally took place in Puerto Rico. Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up. The pageant took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) after it was delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The official Instagram handle of Miss World shared the picture of Karolina and gave details about her. The caption read, "Karolina Biewleska from Poland crowned the 70th Miss World Karolina is currently studying for a Master’s Degree in Management and would like to continue her studies with a PhD. Karolina also works as a Model. She enjoys swimming and scuba diving and playing tennis and badminton. One day she hopes to become a Motivational Speaker."

Further, it read, "Karolina is also very passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved in. ‘Intouchables’ is her favourite film. Karolina’s Beauty with a Purpose project “Zupa Na Pietrynie” provides constant help to homeless people in crisis as well as raise awareness of this problem and fight against social exclusion. Every Sunday they provide hot meals, food packages, drinks, clothing, masks, law advice and professional medical support for almost 300 people in need in Lodz.

Many of these people did not have access to register for a COVID-19 vaccine but the project was able to get Governmental permission for over 400 people to receive their vaccinations. The project also built the first Social Bathroom for people in the homelessness crisis in Lodz."

After being crowned as Miss World by the 69th Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh, Karolina said, "hen I heard my name I was shocked, I still can’t believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life."

Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the Miss World 2021. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists.

The newly crowned Miss World is preceded by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica. India last bagged the crown in 2017, represented by model-actor Manushi Chhillar.