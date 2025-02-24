Minimalist Manicure Trend 2025: What are soap nails? Know how to achieve soft clean nail look If you are thinking of getting nail art done, then let us tell you that this year the minimalist manicure trend 'soap nails' is becoming quite popular. New trends come every year in the world of beauty and fashion and this time soap nails are in trend.

Every year, new trends emerge in the world of beauty and fashion, and in 2025, the trend of 'Soap Nails' is becoming increasingly popular. It is a minimalist and soft-sheer manicure style that gives the hands a fresh and clean look. If you also want clean and fresh-looking nails, then this minimalist manicure trend is perfect for you. Let's learn about the special style of soap nails and the right way to get them!

What are soap nails and why it is in trend?

Soap nails are known for their natural, light and glossy appearance. This style uses neutral shades like milky white, soft beige and pale pink, which makes the nails look clean and healthy.

The special thing is that there are not many designs or decorations, which gives it a simple, elegant and classic look. It promotes the "clean girl" aesthetic, in which natural beauty is highlighted. This is a low-maintenance and versatile style that is perfect for every occasion, professional, casual and party.

Being neutral in tone, it easily matches with every type of outfit. If you want to adopt this trend, then follow these easy steps.

First of all, give the right shape to the nails. For this, keep the nails in short or medium-length round or soft-square shapes.

After this, it is important to clean the cuticles. For this, remove the extra skin and give the nails a smooth and groomed look. Now buffing has to be done. For this, lightly buff the nails, so that their natural glossy finish remains.

Now apply a base coat on it. For this, apply a high-quality base coat, so that the manicure lasts longer. Then choose a sheer neutral nail polish. For this, choose any slightly translucent shade from milky white, soft beige or pale pink and apply two thin layers.

Now apply a high-gloss top coat. Finally, apply a shiny top coat to get that iconic soap-like glossy look. This way your soap nails i.e. simple but classy look manicure will be complete.

If you want to look stylish but do not like over-the-top designs, then soap nails are perfect for you. It gives a clean, elegant and trendy look, which makes your hands always look fresh and beautiful. So if you want to give a luxury look to your nails this year, then give them a softness and glow look like hand wash.

