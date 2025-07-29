4 Milk powder face packs that’ll save your skin this monsoon Say goodbye to dull monsoon skin! These homemade milk powder face packs deeply cleanse, brighten, and bring back your glow—no salon needed.

New Delhi:

Monsoon can make your skin clogged, which can lead to acne and other issues. These can make your skin dull and pigmented. Therefore, you need to follow a skincare routine that helps to keep your skin healthy and glowing even during the hot and humid monsoon weather. One of the ways to do it is using a face pack.

Face packs help to clean the pores on your skin while also nourishing the skin. There are different types of face packs that help to cleanse your skin. One ingredient that you can easily try at home is milk powder face packs. Here are some milk powder face packs you can try at home for healthy and glowing skin.

4 DIY milk powder face packs to try at home

1. Milk powder + Honey face pack (hydration)

Honey is a natural humectant which helps lock in moisture, and milk powder helps to nourish the skin with protein and lactic acid. This combination helps to hydrate dry and dull skin and leaves it soft.

Mix 1 tablespoon of milk powder with 1 tablespoon of honey to form a smooth paste. Best for normal to dry skin.

2. Milk powder + Turmeric + Rose Water face pack (brightening)

Turmeric in this face pack helps to reduce pigmentation and helps boost skin radiance. The rose water helps to tone the skin and the milk powder helps in exfoliation. All of these together help to brighten the skin and even out the complexion.

Combine 1 tablespoon milk powder, a pinch of turmeric, and enough rose water to make a paste.

3. Milk powder + Lemon juice + Yoghurt face pack (tan removal, glow)

Yoghurt has natural enzymes and probiotics that help to rejuvenate the skin. The lemon juice is rich in vitamin C, which helps reduce tan and blemishes in the skin. This face pack helps remove sun damage and improve glow. You should use this pack only 1-2 times a week due to the lemon's acidity.

Mix 1 tablespoon milk powder, 1 teaspoon yoghurt, and a few drops of lemon juice.

4. Milk powder + Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth) + Rose water face pack (oil control)

This is a good face pack for people with oily and acne-prone skin. The multani mitti helps to absorb excess oil in the skin and tighten pores. And the milk powder helps nourish and soften the skin, making it perfect for people with oily skin.

Combine 1 tablespoon each of milk powder and Multani mitti with rose water to make a paste.

