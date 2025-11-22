Menstrual masking: Why people are using period blood on their face and what science says Menstrual masking, applying period blood to the face, is trending online, but scientists warn it may do more harm than good. Experts explain the real risks, infection concerns, and why menstrual blood can’t work like a PRP facial. Here’s what research actually says.

In a world where the beauty industry can sell us snail slime, bee venom, and vampire facials for glowing skin, nothing really shocks anymore. Yet the internet has recently found a new frontier of wellness experiments: menstrual masking, applying menstrual blood to the face as a DIY skincare treatment.

Some claim it heals acne, boosts collagen, and reduces inflammation. Videos on TikTok and Instagram show creators proudly smearing bright red across their cheeks, calling it “natural”, “ancestral”, and “powerful.”

But before anyone reaches for a menstrual cup and a brush, it’s worth asking: what does science say?

Research published in the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology journal has indicated that plasma extracted from menstrual fluid may greatly improve the healing of wounds. In experiments, wounds treated with menstrual plasma achieved complete repair within 24 hours, in contrast to just 40% healing with conventional blood plasma. This extraordinary regeneration is believed to be associated with the distinctive proteins and bioactive compounds found in menstrual fluid, the same elements that enable the uterus to regenerate itself each month.

What is menstrual masking, and why do people say it works

Supporters argue that period blood contains stem cells, growth factors and nutrients that can heal skin and improve elasticity.

The belief is based on the fact that menstrual fluid does include:

Stem cells from the uterine lining

Platelets

White blood cells

Plasma

And yes, these things are scientifically used in dermatology. PRP facials (Platelet-Rich Plasma), famously known as the “vampire facial”, use a patient’s own blood to stimulate collagen and skin repair. But here’s the catch: PRP is processed in sterile medical environments, separated through centrifugation, and injected by trained professionals.

Menstrual blood is not the same.

The menstrual blood is not sterile and is mixed with vaginal bacteria, cervical mucus, and tissue that can easily carry pathogens.

Why dermatologists and researchers warn against it

According to scientists interviewed in The Conversation, menstrual blood:

Contains microorganisms like Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and E.coli

Has higher infection risk when applied to broken skin or acne lesions

Can potentially transmit infections, especially if reused from cups or pads

Has no proven collagen-boosting effect when applied topically

Dermatologists argue that:

There is zero clinical evidence that smearing menstrual blood on the skin improves texture, tone, or acne, and plenty of evidence of potential harm.

Even though stem cells exist in menstrual blood, they:

Need advanced lab processing to isolate and activate them

Cannot penetrate the skin simply by surface application

So the “natural collagen facial” claim is scientifically unsupported.

If you want real results, choose safer alternatives

Dermatology-backed options with proven science include:

PRP vampire facials (done in clinics)

Retinol or bakuchiol

Vitamin C serums

Niacinamide for acne

Chemical peels

Natural and evidence-based skincare? Yes. DIY from menstrual cups? A risky gamble.

Why this trend exists anyway

Beauty trends often emerge from:

Desire for “chemical-free,” natural solutions

Rebellion against shame and stigma around periods

Sense of empowerment and body acceptance

Social media virality

And while reclaiming menstrual health is powerful and necessary, unsafe experimentation shouldn’t be romanticised.

