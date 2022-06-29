Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Major aesthetic advancement for long-standing facial rejuvenation treatment

Many modern procedures of facelift have benefited from shorter incisions that limit skin elevation, and more limited dissection of the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS) and platysma. They help to shorten the postoperative recovery times and help to reduce surgical risks. The deep plane facelift is the most popular invasive facelift technique that helps patients with the longest-lasting results. This treatment helps for a more successful flattening of the nasolabial fold, which results in more substantial results after treatment. This deep plane facelift targets the mid-face region and reaches deeper layers of the facial muscle in the skin. A deep plane facelift is an invasive plastic surgery procedure performed by an expert targeting deep facial structures for alterations and corrections to improve facial aesthetics.

This facelift procedure helps to address the issues that are sagging or drooping. In this treatment, there is a natural tissue plane, or gliding plane, underneath the SMAS layer of the skin. It goes directly to the area that’s becoming relaxed and by addressing it, the patients will get a much better lift and can give skin a youthful-looking position. The results of this cosmetic treatment are very natural looking. This procedure is ideal for someone in their 40s but it’s also useful for patients who are from the age group of 70s and early 80s.

This deep plane facelift helps to give an improvement in the midface with the nasolabial folds, the smile lines, the jowls, and neck bands. It also helps to improve the contour of the neck and create a more distinct jawline. With age, we start losing volume in the midface and the angle of the jaw due to bony loss. So, this treatment can help to reposition the tissues. The invasiveness of this treatment helps to give dramatic and lasting results. It helps to create a more youthful appearance and overall rejuvenation of the face.

A deep plane facelift is not recommended for those who are undergoing a secondary facelift, regular tobacco users, those with a history of keloid scarring, bleeding abnormalities, or other medical conditions. The total recovery time after this deep plane facelift treatment is three weeks of significant bruising, swelling, and discomfort. In the first two weeks, after the treatment, the patient should wear a compression garment, drain, and neck support. After this treatment, the patients should refrain from work for at least two weeks, and strenuous physical activity for six weeks.

Some side effects of this treatment are swelling and bruising. But all these are mild side effects, that can be cured in some days. Some potential side effects of a deep plane facelift surgery are numbness, tightness, tingling, bruising, swelling, hair loss, facial nerve injury, necrosis of the skin flap, scarring, facial asymmetry, and prolonged edema. This deep plane face lifting treatment is to provide a long-lasting, natural, balanced, rejuvenated aesthetic result with minimal downtime.

The vertical facelift fulfills all these criteria and often provides results in the midface and neck areas, where many short scar techniques fail. The results of a deep plane facelift treatment are significant enhancements to the face and neck lasting for 10 to 15 years. Like any cosmetic treatment, the facelift results will evolve naturally with aging.

-Inputs by Dr. Parag Telang (Leading Plastic Surgeon)