Let flaxseed oil fight hair fall and dandruff; know the benefits

Yes, flaxseeds can fight hair fall and dandruff. We have been hearing about the skin benefits of flaxseeds since our childhood but it will be surprising to know its amazing benefits to hair. The oil of flaxseed has proven benefits for hair growth. Flaxseed oil, also known as flax oil or linseed oil, is acquired from ripened and dried seeds of the flax plant. The oil is naturally colorless or with a yellowish tint.

Here is why flaxseed oil is great for hair:

1. Say goodbye to hair loss

Massaging flaxseed oil into damaged or brittle hair can be a game-changer. Flaxseed oil contains vitamin E, which promotes the growth of new hair and treats hair loss. Strong antioxidants like lignans can aid to regrow healthier and stronger tresses. Abundant in protein and selenium, the oil aids in growing voluminous and lustrous locks.

2. No more dandruff flakes

Applying flaxseed oil topically reduces dandruff by nourishing the scalp from the inside out and preventing flaking. The oil is filled with anti-inflammatory ingredients and hence it has the potential to counter harmful bacteria and keep dandruff at bay.

3. Good for hair growth

Using flaxseed oil for hair promotes growth and results in longer and stronger hair in less time. Being an arsenal of all things good, the oil is rich in alpha-linolenic acid, an essential omega-3 fatty acid, which is a must for normal human growth and development.

Flaxseed oil also works magic for our skin. It can calm atopic dermatitis, a skin condition commonly called eczema. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines and other aging signs. Flaxseed oil brightens and lightens the complexion. Since it has powerful antioxidants, it protects the skin from sun damage and pollution too.

Things to keep in mind before using flaxseed oil

*Flaxseed oil is sensitive to light and heat, so it is best to buy the one available in an opaque or dark glass bottle to shield it from the light. Always store it in a cool, dark place.

*It is best to avoid using flaxseed oil as the cooking oil as it does not have a high smoke point, a qualifying factor for oils to be up to the mark for cooking purposes.

