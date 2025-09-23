Kusha Kapila breaks silence on weight loss, reveals it was not about validation Kusha Kapila said that PCOD not only caused painful acne but also affected her health and confidence. Speaking about her journey, she said that her weight loss was not for validation. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

Kusha Kapila, in a recent podcast, spoke about her weight loss transformation. Speaking to Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Kusha said that her weight loss was not for appearance but rather for PCOD.

The actor and content creator said that PCOD not only caused painful acne but also affected her health and confidence. She said, “My biggest problem was that I have a camera-facing job and my face was full of acne. At 28-29, my entire face was full of acne and I couldn’t understand anything. I was applying topical creams and it was not helping me in any manner.”

Kusha Kapila’s weight loss for PCOD

Speaking about her journey, she said that her weight loss was not for validation. “I have made content in every shape and people have accepted me. But when that acne became so painful and it was bleeding, I could not sleep on any side of my face. Your face is your real estate, especially if you are in this business.”

Lifestyle changes to manage PCOD and acne

Kusha also spoke about seeking medical help for her condition. She was recommended lifestyle changes, such as cutting down on junk food and sugar, improving protein intake, and regular exercise. She said, “First of all, I went to a doctor, you know, instead of just seeing videos online. He told me I will have to undergo major lifestyle changes because I have PCOD.”

Exercise and wellness over quick fixes

Kusha further said, “The advice everyone gave me, whoever I met, the doctors, they said that you will have to exercise. Nothing responds to this better. So, I tied exercise to my life in such a way that I am doing this for my mental health, not for my weight.”

Her doctor also suggested her to take isotretinoin, which is a medication used to treat severe, disfiguring nodular acne. “I was on medicine, although the doctors told me to take isotretinoin. I never went on it because apparently, in some cases, your mental health can deteriorate. I am not against people taking medicine... some drugs are actually very good for you. But with ISO, I was not very sure,” she added.

