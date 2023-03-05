Kriti Sanon shares useful skincare advice for teenagers; advises to NOT overdose on skin products

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@KRITISANON Kriti Sanon shares some useful skincare advice for teenagers

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is a skincare devotee who shares her beauty tips with her followers. From maintaining a specific morning regimen to making sure to remove her makeup at night, her skin is flawless, even without makeup. Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon recently shared her go-to three simple skincare suggestions, which every teenager must follow.

1. Use sun protection ASAP: Kriti Sanon's first point of interaction was to use SPF no matter what. The ideal time to begin sun protection for your skin is now. Regardless of your age and exposure to light, you must use sunscreen (with an SPF above 30). Light is harmful, whether it is emitted by the sun or mobile or computer screens, as it has negative consequences such as discoloration and ageing. Hence, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen to be safe. She also advises to apply sunscreen once every 3 hours.

2. Never ignore moisturising and hydrating: Kriti insists everyone always hydrate and moisturise their skin. People who have just 5 minutes to pamper their skin may benefit from this skin regimen by keeping it moisturised, hydrated, and protected.

3. Overdosing on skin care is not a good idea: People are fascinated by the variety of skincare products and, hence, get confused. But Sanon advises keeping skin regimens straightforward and avoiding excessive skincare use. Too much activity on the skin can damage it over time, leading to flare-ups, sensitivity, and inflammation.

Above all, Kriti feels energized by the idea of skincare, which includes what you put inside your body. She consumes a lot of water and vegetable juice to detoxify her body and maintain a radiant complexion.

