How to use rice water for that Korean glass skin glow Dreaming of that Korean glass skin glow? Here’s how rice water—used for centuries in Asia—can give you smoother, brighter, youthful skin at home.

New Delhi:

Asians have been using rice water as a natural skin care solution for ages. It fixes numerous additional skin issues in addition to making the skin smooth and radiant. Let us tell you about the qualities of rice water and the reasons it is good for our skin.

Many types of nutrients are found in rice water, such as vitamin B, which helps in keeping the skin healthy and protects the skin cells from damage. It also has antioxidants that fight free radicals. Free radicals damage the skin and promote signs of ageing. Amino acids strengthen the skin and promote collagen production. Minerals like zinc, magnesium and potassium are found in rice water, which helps in keeping the skin healthy.

7 Amazing skin benefits of rice water you should know

Makes skin glow – The antioxidants present in rice water make the skin glow and remove dullness. Tightens the skin – The amino acids found in rice water tighten the skin and help reduce wrinkles. Nourishes the skin – Rice water nourishes the skin and keeps it hydrated. Reduces skin redness – Rice water helps in reducing inflammation and redness. Reduces pigmentation – The antioxidants found in rice water help reduce pigmentation and brighten the skin tone. Reduces acne – Rice water helps kill acne-causing bacteria and thus reduces acne. Protects the skin from sun rays – Rice water helps in protecting the skin from the harmful rays of the sun.

How to make rice water at home

Making rice water is very easy. You just wash the rice and collect the water in a bowl. You can use this water as a toner on your face. If you want, you can also use this water by mixing rose water in it.

How to use rice water on your face for best results

First of all, wash your face thoroughly.

Then apply the rice water on your face with the help of a cotton ball.

Leave it like this for some time.

Then wash the face with cold water.

Key tips and precautions before using rice water

Rice water can be kept in the refrigerator and used for 2-3 days. If you have an allergy to rice water, do not use it. If you are suffering from any kind of skin problem, consult a doctor before using rice water. Rice water can also be applied to hair as well because it makes hair soft and shiny. You can also use rice water to make a face mask.

ALSO READ: Why your moisturiser needs to change after 30, 40 and 50? Expert shares insight