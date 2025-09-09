International Makeup Day 2025: Top 5 budget dupes Gen Z is buying under ₹500 Gen Z is now taking over the beauty and makeup space. While some of them prefer high-end brands, some prefer budget-friendly options. Here are some budget dupes Gen Z is buying under ₹500.

New Delhi:

International Makeup Day is observed every year on September 10. The day aims to celebrate beauty, creativity and self-expression through the art of makeup. Beauty enthusiasts, makeup artists and brands, on this day, come together to share tips and explore new trends. Gen Z is now taking over the beauty and makeup space.

While some of them prefer high-end brands, some prefer budget-friendly options. Their shopping habits have made budget-friendly makeup dupes a huge trend. Here are some of the top affordable makeup products under ₹500.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Primer: This primer is a top choice for Gen Z due to its mattifying and pore-blurring properties. It's often compared to high-end primers like the Smashbox Photo Finish Primer but at a fraction of the cost. Its lightweight formula makes it comfortable for all-day wear.

Swiss Beauty Lip and Cheek Tints: This is an affordable and highly pigmented lip and cheek tint. These products give you a natural, dewy, and matte finish and are perfect for creating a "no-makeup makeup" look. They're a popular dupe for more expensive Korean beauty or high-end tints like those from Rare Beauty.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer: This concealer has become a favourite for its full coverage and crease-resistant formula. It's considered a reliable dupe for the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, which is more expensive. The applicator and wide shade range cater to a variety of skin tones, making it an accessible option for many.

Mars Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palettes: Mars has emerged as a go-to brand for affordable and high-quality eyeshadow palettes. With a variety of highly pigmented and blendable shades, these palettes are a great alternative to palettes from brands like Huda Beauty or Too Faced.

Swiss Beauty Bold Eyes Super Lash Mascara: Gen Z loves a good mascara that gives volume and length without clumps. The Swiss Beauty Bold Eyes Super Lash Mascara is a perfect example, which gives a water-resistant and long-lasting formula. It's a great dupe for higher-end mascaras, like the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, which is priced much higher.

