International Beer Day 2024: 5 ways to tap into beer’s skin and hair benefits

International Beer Day is here, and while it's a perfect occasion to raise a glass with friends, let's explore a less conventional side of this beloved beverage. Beyond quenching thirst and providing enjoyment, beer has hidden treasures for your skin and hair. This year, let’s toast to beauty and wellness as we uncover five ways to include beer into your self-care routine.

Exfoliate your way to smooth skin:

Beer contains alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), which are renowned for their exfoliating properties. To create a DIY body scrub, combine used coffee grounds with a splash of beer. Gently massage this mixture onto damp skin in circular motions to slough off dead skin cells, revealing smoother, softer skin.

Revitalise your skin with a beer facial mask

Beer can be a fantastic ingredient in facial masks due to its rich content of vitamins and antioxidants. The yeast in beer helps to nourish and rejuvenate the skin, while its natural acids can gently exfoliate. To create a simple beer facial mask, mix a few tablespoons of beer with honey and yoghurt. Apply this mixture to your face, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel refreshed, hydrated, and glowing.

Boost hair health with a beer rinse

For shiny and voluminous hair, try using a beer rinse. The proteins and vitamins in beer strengthen hair strands, enhance shine, and add body. After shampooing, pour a cup of flat beer over your hair, ensuring it is evenly distributed. Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse with cool water. This treatment can help improve hair texture and promote a healthy scalp.

Use beer as a skin toner

Beer can act as an effective natural toner, helping to tighten pores and balance your skin’s pH levels. To use beer as a toner, apply a small amount of flat beer to a cotton pad and gently swipe it across your face after cleansing. Follow up with your regular moisturiser. The yeast and hops in beer can help reduce inflammation and give your skin a more even tone.

Enhance nail strength with a beer soak

Beer can also be beneficial for your nails. The nutrients in beer, including B vitamins and silicon, can help strengthen and nourish your nails. To give your nails a boost, soak them in a small bowl of flat beer for about 10-15 minutes. This treatment can improve nail strength and shine, helping to prevent brittleness and breakage.

Remember, while beer offers potential skin and hair benefits, it's essential to conduct a patch test before trying any new product or DIY treatment. If you have sensitive skin or allergies, consult with a dermatologist.