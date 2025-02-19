Hyperpigmentation around mouth? Try this easy home remedy to get rid of dark spots Follow this easy home remedy to remove tanning and blackness around the lips. This remedy will also make the skin glowing and soft.

Darkness, also known as hyperpigmentation around the lips can fade your beauty. Sometimes this problem occurs due to sunlight, pollution, hormonal changes or wrong skincare habits. But there is no need to worry because a homemade face pack (DIY Face Pack) made of rice flour, curd and honey can solve this problem. This natural remedy exfoliates the skin and makes it glowing and free from blemishes.

Benefits of using rice flour, curd and honey

Rice flour – This is an excellent natural scrub which removes dead skin and improves the complexion of the face.

This is an excellent natural scrub which removes dead skin and improves the complexion of the face. Curd – The lactic acid present in it helps in removing tanning and moisturises the skin.

The lactic acid present in it helps in removing tanning and moisturises the skin. Honey – It is rich in anti-bacterial properties, which makes the skin soft and glowing.

How to make and apply the pack

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon rice flour

1 tablespoon fresh curd

1 teaspoon honey

Method:

Add rice flour, curd and honey in a bowl.

Mix all these ingredients well and make a smooth paste.

Method of application:

First of all clean your face and apply this paste on a slightly wet face.

Especially massage the dark area around the lips with light hands.

Let it dry for 15-20 minutes.

After this, wash your face with lukewarm water and apply moisturizer.

Follow these tips for better results

Apply this pack 2-3 times a week.

Avoid going out in the sun for a long time and use sunscreen.

Drink plenty of water to keep the skin hydrated.

Adopt a healthy diet which includes fresh fruits and green vegetables.

This natural face pack is very effective in removing darkness around the lips. It nourishes the skin from within and brightens it by removing blemishes. By using it regularly, you will start seeing a difference in a few weeks.

