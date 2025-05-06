How to wash hair without shampoo? Know 5 natural ways to keep your hair clean and shiny Most people use shampoo to wash their hair. But you can also wash your hair with the help of some natural ingredients available at home.

Women wash their hair 3-4 days a week. If we talk about men, they wash their hair every day. Most people use shampoo for hair washing. At the same time, some people wash their hair only with soap. But shampoo contains many types of chemicals, which can damage the hair. It also increases the problem of hair loss. Not only this, but shampoos are also very expensive, which can be heavy on your pocket if you wash your hair daily. However, you can also wash your hair with natural ingredients available at home without using shampoo.

Gram flour

If you do not want to wash your hair with shampoo, then gram flour can prove to be a great home remedy. Gram flour helps to clean the hair thoroughly. Gram flour is beneficial not only for the skin but also for the hair. You can wash your hair with gram flour every morning. For this, take a solution of gram flour. Apply it well to the hair and scalp. After half an hour, clean the hair with water. This will remove the dirt and oil accumulated on the hair. The hair will also start looking soft and shiny.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a great home remedy for hair wash. You can wash your hair with aloe vera. For this, take aloe vera gel. Apply it to your hair and scalp. After an hour, clean the head with water. Aloe vera has moisturising properties, which provide moisture to the hair. Aloe vera also makes hair soft, smooth, and shiny. You can wash your hair with aloe vera 2-3 times a week. This will also get rid of dandruff and lifeless hair.

Coconut milk

If you have dry hair, you can wash your hair with coconut milk. Coconut milk can be easily made at home. Coconut milk moisturises the hair. It nourishes the hair and makes it stronger. Take coconut milk in a bowl and apply it to the hair. After an hour, clean the hair with water. For better results, wash your hair with coconut milk twice a week.

Curd

You can also use curd to wash your hair. For this, take a bowl of curd. Apply it to the hair and scalp and leave it for an hour. Then clean the hair with water. Curd provides moisture to the hair and also removes all hair-related problems. Curd also helps in keeping the scalp healthy. Curd gets rid of dandruff and lifeless hair. You can wash your hair with curd 2-3 times a week.

Amla powder

Amla powder is very beneficial for hair. It removes hair-related problems. If you apply amla powder to your hair daily, it will make your hair strong. Amla powder makes hair healthy and prevents hair fall. For this, take 2-3 tablespoons of amla powder in a bowl. Add water or rose water to it. Now apply this paste on the hair and wash it after half an hour. This will also make the hair soft. The dirt accumulated on the hair will be removed.

