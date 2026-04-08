Ex-AIIMS dermatologist explains why naturally pink lips are unrealistic for Indians

New Delhi:

Scroll Instagram for two minutes or step into any beauty aisle and you’ll hear the same thing on repeat. “Naturally pink lips.” It sounds simple, achievable, almost basic. But it’s not. Not really.

A former dermatologist from AIIMS, Dr Aanchal Panth, recently broke this down in a podcast, and honestly, it cuts through a lot of the noise. The short version. That whole pink lip ideal does not line up with how our biology actually works, especially for Indian skin tones.

The science behind lip colour

Let’s get straight to it. Lip colour is not random. It is largely dictated by melanin, the same pigment responsible for your skin and hair colour.

Dr Panth explains it quite plainly. The amount of melanin in your lips is proportional to your overall skin tone. So if your complexion leans wheatish, dusky, or deeper, your lips will naturally carry more pigment too.

Which means expecting light pink lips on darker skin is, biologically speaking, unrealistic. It is not about care routines or missed products. It is just how melanin distribution works.

And yes, this directly challenges a beauty standard that has been normalised for years. According to her, “our race cannot have pink lips.” It sounds blunt. But it is rooted in basic skin biology.

Everyday habits that can darken lips

Now here’s where things get a bit more nuanced. While your natural lip colour is genetic, certain habits can push pigmentation further. Not dramatically, but enough to notice over time.

Some of the common triggers include:

Regular consumption of very hot drinks like tea and coffee

Sun exposure, especially on the lower lip which tends to catch more light

Smoking, which is a major contributor to lip darkening

Lack of basic lip care or protection

These do not change your base lip colour. But they can deepen it, making lips appear darker than they originally were.

How to prevent further lip pigmentation

There is some good news here, but it comes with a bit of a reality check.

Using a lip balm with SPF can help prevent additional darkening. Think of it as sunscreen, just for your lips. It shields against UV damage, which is particularly useful if your lower lip has started to darken due to sun exposure.

But this is important. It will not make your lips pink. No balm, no scrub, no DIY remedy can override your natural pigmentation.

Dr Panth also makes a clear distinction between two types of pigmentation. Natural and acquired.

If your lips have always been darker, that is your natural tone. It cannot be changed

If the darkening happened over time, there may be some room for improvement

In the second case, dermatological treatments like topical lightening agents or laser procedures can help reduce pigmentation slightly. Not dramatically. Slightly.

Cosmetic options for pinker-looking lips

For those who still want that pink lip look, there is a workaround. Cosmetic, not biological.

A procedure called lip blushing involves tattooing pigment into the lips to create a pink tint. It is semi permanent and can last anywhere from one to two years.

It does not change your natural lip colour. It just creates the appearance of it.

What this says about beauty standards

When you step back a bit, this whole conversation points to something larger. The idea of “naturally pink lips” in India ignores basic genetics and skin science.

And that matters. Because it shifts something that is completely normal into something people feel they need to fix.

As Dr Panth puts it, darker lips are not a flaw. They are simply how your body is built.

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