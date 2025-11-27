How to care for your skin in winter: Dermatologist-approved mistakes to avoid Dermatologist shares essential winter skincare tips, from avoiding long hot showers to using a humidifier and hydrating properly. Learn the most common cold-weather mistakes and how to keep your skin healthy and glowing this winter.

New Delhi:

As winter rolls in, our skin often cries out for help; dry, tight, flaky patches become all too familiar. Leading dermatologist Dr Garekar, in a recent Instagram post, offers some grounded advice on how to treat your skin with kindness during cold weather, and more importantly, what common winter skincare mistakes to avoid.

One of the biggest temptations in winter? Long, hot showers. After a chilly day, it’s hard to resist turning your bathroom into a personal steam retreat. But Dr Garekar warns that hot water strips away essential lipids, ceramides, and the natural moisturising factors (NMF) that help your skin retain moisture.

Her advice: use lukewarm water, and moisturise within three minutes of drying off to lock in hydration.

Another piece of smart advice: don’t let the heater run non-stop. Indoor heating can sap moisture from the air, making your skin even drier. Instead, use a humidifier or place a bowl of water near the heater to add some humidity back into the room.

Hydration isn’t just external, across winter, aim to drink 2–2.5 litres of water daily, even if you’re mostly indoors. Something as simple as skipping a 20–30 minute home workout can make a difference, because every bit of movement helps your skin retain that plump, healthy glow.

Dr Garekar also highlights scalp care: shampoo with lukewarm water, then do a final rinse with cold water to help seal moisture into your scalp.

Altogether, these aren’t just superficial tips — they’re about preserving your skin’s barrier, treating it gently, and being consistent. In winter, your skin needs protection and nourishment, not punishment. With a few simple tweaks, you can help maintain a healthy, radiant complexion even on the frostiest days.

