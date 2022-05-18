Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How body contouring will enhance your skin and give you a celebrity like charm

Body contouring is a range of cosmetic treatments that are done to enhance and rejuvenate the appearance of arms, legs, back, chest, and torso. Whether you have an excess of fat built, or you want to diminish the signs of ageing body contouring is for you. Body contouring is a procedure that alters the shape of the human body by eliminating excess skin and fat cells. A wide variety of body contouring procedures such as implants or body lifts and minimally invasive procedures such as sculpting are available. One of the leading body reshaping procedures is ‘body contouring with silicone implants. It facilitates the enhancement of specific body parts and provides long-lasting augmentation. It increases the shape, size and definition of the treated body part.

People choose to have body sculpting to look and feel thinner or to attain a certain shape. It’s often used on specific areas of the body when diet and exercise aren’t making a difference. There are many options available that can also remove extra skin to make the skin look smoother and younger. Such procedures can help people who have excess skin after significant weight loss. It can also improve loose, saggy or wrinkled skin that occurs with natural ageing.

It helps to achieve more defined, well-shaped body parts, Younger and thinner appearance. and smoother skin. With body contouring, you can get symptomatic improvement and full body transformation. Many men can easily achieve 6 pack abs and women can get celebrity-like bodies; hourglass figures. It generally targets breasts, tummy, arms, butt, hips, and thighs parts of the body. It helps to eliminate fat, tighten the body and provide a desired shape to the body. If somebody is unable to achieve toned lower leg muscle with exercises, then they must try body contouring.

Men may consider calf implants to emphasize the bulk of calf muscle. Females may consider calf implants to proportionate lower legs with the thighs. If You are a bodybuilder and not satisfied with the calf development achieved through exercise, then body contouring is best for you. It also helps to correct the imbalance caused by birth or physical defects such as spina bifida or clubfoot.

Results from body contouring treatments are more noticeable and immediate. It may take a few weeks or months to see a difference. Body contouring procedures are minimally invasive done under anaesthesia and leave no scars. It requires little or no downtime. It produces few or no side effects. It yields gradual results, so the treatment is discrete. The results may last for as long as you maintain your ideal weight.

It is a safe procedure. Implants are not placed deeply into the tissues, so there is little chance of complications. For a month you are required to wear a compression garment and avoid strenuous activities. Regular walking is resumed the day after the treatment, and you can return to work and light exercise in 2 weeks. It is a minimally invasive procedure.

Bruising, swelling and temporary aches are normal and subside in 7-10 days. You will be able to resume light activities in 2-3 days. In 4-6 weeks you may resume strenuous activities. It is suitable for the hips, abdomen, thighs, and other areas as recommended by your specialist. It is non-invasive with minimal downtime.

It is quick, taking about 30 minutes to perform. It yields results in just three or more treatments. It is a low-risk treatment procedure with no established side effects although it is not recommended if you're pregnant or if your liver function is compromised. It yields lasting results as long as you don't gain significant weight.

Inputs provided by:

Dr Parag Telang (Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, practising in UAE and India)