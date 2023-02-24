Home remedies for oily skin: Apple Cider Vinegar to Tea Tree Oil

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are some home remedies you should try for oily skin

Managing oily skin can be a frustrating and sometimes embarrassing condition to deal with. It can lead to breakouts, shiny skin, and clogged pores. While there are many over-the-counter products designed to help manage oily skin, there are also a number of natural remedies that can be effective. These natural remedies can be effective in controlling oil production and keeping your skin healthy and clear. Here are some home remedies for oily skin that you can try.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has astringent properties that help to reduce the amount of oil on your skin. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water, and apply the solution to your face with a cotton ball. Wash it off after 10 mins.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice has natural astringent properties and contains citric acid, which helps to control oil production on the skin. Squeeze the juice from half a lemon into a bowl, and apply it to your face using a cotton ball. Allow it to sit for 10 minutes prior to washing away.

Honey

Honey has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an effective natural remedy for oily skin. Apply a thin layer of honey to your face, and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Clay Masks

Clay masks can help to absorb excess oil from the skin and unclog pores. Mix equal parts of bentonite clay and apple cider vinegar to create a paste. Apply the paste to your face, and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties and can help to reduce the amount of oil on the skin. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with a carrier oil such as coconut or jojoba oil, and apply it to your face using a cotton ball. Wash it off in 10-15 mins with warm water.

What causes oily skin?

Oily skin can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, hormonal imbalances, diet, and environmental factors. Hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy, or menopause can also lead to an increase in oil production. Maintaining a healthy diet, drinking plenty of water, getting enough sleep, and managing stress levels can all help to keep oily skin under control.

Read More Lifestyle News