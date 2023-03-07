Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi 2023: Prevent dry skin by including natural oils in your routine

As the festival of colour, Holi approaches, the excitement of throwing colours at each other is accompanied by concerns about the harmful effects it can have on our skin and hair. However, to preserve the glow of your skin during this festive occasion, including natural oils in your skincare routine can be beneficial. These oils can help mitigate the damage caused by the chemicals present in the colours and prevent your skin from losing its radiance. Playing holi under the sun can result in skin tan and sunburn, exacerbating the negative impact on your skin and making it appear dry and lacklustre. Here is a list of natural oils that you can add in your skincare during Holi:

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a prevalent component of various hair and skincare products. Nevertheless, what many people do not know is that applying coconut oil to their skin and hair can be highly advantageous before Holi. This versatile oil creates a protective barrier on the skin and hair, shielding them from the harmful effects of the colours. Prior to playing Holi, consider applying some coconut oil to your face, hands, and feet to safeguard these exposed areas. Additionally, you can apply coconut oil to your hair the night before the festival to protect your skin and hair from the harsh chemicals found in the colours.

2. Olive Oil

Olive oil boasts several benefits for both hair and skin, making it a top choice for many. Using olive oil can be an excellent option for you as it is lightweight and does not leave any greasiness on your hair and skin after application. Applying olive oil before Holi can help protect your hair and skin from the damaging effects of the colours, ensuring that they remain healthy and radiant.

3. Almond Oil

Almond oil is another effective option for preventing the harmful effects of chemical Holi colours from penetrating your hair and skin. When applied to the hair and skin, almond oil creates a barrier that prevents colour and gulal from adhering to the body, ensuring that your hair and skin remain safe and protected throughout the festivities.

Can natural oils be used on oily skin?

Yes, natural oils can be used on oily skin. However, it is essential to choose the right oil and use it in moderation to avoid clogging pores and causing breakouts.

Are there any side effects of using natural oils on the skin?

Natural oils are generally safe for use on the skin and have minimal side effects. However, some people may experience allergic reactions or skin irritation, so it is essential to do a patch test before using any new oil on the skin.

