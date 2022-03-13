Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi 2022 Beauty Hacks | Best pre-to-post haircare tips to protect your locks from getting harmed

Highlights This year the 'festival of colours' will take place on March 18

On Holi, one can see people playing with colourful powders and water everywhere

Not only can it causes damage but can even leave your locks lifeless for days if not taken care of

Holi is one of the most important festivals of the Hindus and makes the beginning of spring in India. People all over celebrate this festival with great pomp and show. This year the 'festival of colours' will take place on March 18. On this day, one can see people playing with colourful powders and water everywhere. Despite the fact that Holi makes us all enthusiastic, we should not forget the harmful effects of these colours on our skin and hair. Not only can it causes damage but can even leave your locks lifeless for days if not taken care of. This is the reason we are here to guide you with all the pre and post hair care tips so that you are protected from the chemical solvents and toxic agents present in the artificial colours.

Check them out:

Pre-Holi hair care tips:

Never forget to oil your hair before going out to play Holi.

You can even use a conditioner or hair serum for the same purpose.

Adding a few drops of lemon juice to the oil can help reduce infections arising in the scalp from chemicals present in the colours.

Hair Cream containing sunscreen can help protect your hair from sun exposure and dryness.

Tie up your luscious locks as open hair will get damaged more easily.

Post-Holi hair care tips:

Hair needs to be cleansed underneath running water for 10 minutes.

Use a mild natural cleansing shampoo or baby shampoo to cleanse off the colour as they are free of chemicals.

After using shampoo, apply conditioner on the lengths of hair. Leave on for a couple of minutes and rinse with cold water. Use colour protect conditioner for colour treated hair.

Beer can be used as a last rinse as it will soften and condition the hair. You can even add lemon juice to the beer. Leave on for a few minutes and rinse off with plain water.

In case your scalp feels itchy, then apply a mixture of apple cider vinegar and water.

A serum used after a hair wash can also help in rinsing off the colours of Holi. It has to be applied to your hair, and then be left to air dry.

Take care of your hair for the next few days and give them nourishing treatment.

Apart from this, we also recommend playing Holi with organic colours made from natural ingredients from your kitchen like-- turmeric, beetroot, and spinach. Here's wishing you a happy and safe Holi.