Losing hair faster than usual? Ayurveda’s ‘root repair’ herbs are trending for a reason

Hair fall rarely begins at the ends. It begins at the roots. In a world of styling tools, chemical treatments, stress and pollution, hair often weakens at its very foundation long before thinning becomes visible. While quick-fix serums promise shine and volume, experts say long-term hair strength depends on how well the roots are nourished.

According to Dr Palak Garg, Ayurvedic practitioner and gut and hair health expert at Avimee Herbal, strengthening hair at the root level has always been central to traditional herbal science. “Ayurveda focuses on improving scalp circulation, nourishing follicles and supporting internal balance. When the roots are strong, the strands follow,” she explains. Interestingly, modern research is now echoing what traditional wisdom has maintained for centuries. Studies published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology suggest that certain Ayurvedic herbs stimulate dermal papilla cells, the cells responsible for triggering new hair growth. Other pharmacological reviews indicate that herbal extracts may help extend the anagen phase, the active growth cycle of hair follicles.

Seven herbs that experts say support stronger, healthier hair from the root

1. Bhringraj (Eclipta alba)

Bhringraj is referred to as the “king of herbs for hair” and is known to boost the circulation of blood on the scalp. This in turn results in the supply of more nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles.

The regular application of this herb in the form of oil may help prevent the thinning of hair and delay premature graying.

2. Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants and works to revitalise the hair follicles and strengthen the tissues in the scalp. It also works to stimulate the production of collagen, which in turn strengthens the hair.

Dr Garg has also noted that the natural cooling effects of Amla help to soothe the irritation on the scalp and protect it from environmental factors that weaken the hair.

3. Fenugreek (Methi seeds)

Fenugreek seeds contain protein and nicotinic acid, which is known for nourishing the hair shaft as well as reducing hair loss. Fenugreek also moisturises the scalp, thus protecting it from dryness, which is a major cause of weak hair growth. Fenugreek can be used as a paste or an oil treatment for improving the thickness of the hair.

4. Neem (Azadirachta indica)

For healthy hair growth, a healthy scalp is a prerequisite. Neem is known for its anti-bacterial as well as anti-fungal properties. Neem ensures that the scalp is free from any kind of irritation, thus promoting continuous hair growth.

5. Hibiscus (Rosa sinensis)

Hibiscus is known as a natural hair tonic. Rich in amino acids, it supports keratin production, the protein that gives hair its strength. Used in oils or masks, hibiscus can energise dormant follicles and reinforce the root structure, resulting in shinier, thicker hair.

6. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera)

Stress is one of the most underestimated causes of hair fall. Ashwagandha works from the inside to regulate the levels of the stress hormone, which is responsible for excessive hair fall. Ashwagandha also improves the circulation of the blood, as well as providing the body with antioxidants, thus creating an environment that is conducive to the growth of the hair from the roots.

7. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is known for its soothing effects on the skin, as it also promotes the removal of the dead cells that form on the scalp, thus causing hair fall. Aloe vera helps to create a healthy balance on the scalp, which results in healthy hair growth.

Why root-focused care matters

Unlike chemical-based products that only work on the surface of the hair, herbal care works on the overall health of the hair. These herbs nourish follicles, improve circulation, balance scalp health, and even address internal stress factors. “Hair health is rarely just external,” says Dr Garg. “When we strengthen the roots, both physically and systemically, we see more sustainable results.”

Strong strands begin with strong roots. Whether through oils, masks or internal supplementation under professional guidance, herbs such as Bhringraj, Amla, Fenugreek, Neem, Hibiscus, Ashwagandha and Aloe vera combine centuries-old wisdom with growing scientific validation. Consistency, patience and root nourishment remain the real secrets to fuller, healthier hair.

