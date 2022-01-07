Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GILLETTEINDIA Hair grooming tools and tips for men working from home during COVID-19 pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, many of us will be in two minds about stepping out for a much-needed grooming session. While some high-end men's salons are mindful of COVID protocols, others may be casual about health and safety practices and this puts you at an increased risk of infection.

A stylist surely does something that only he/she can, but a decent grooming session isn't as difficult a task as it may sound. A good haircut or a beard trim not only changes a person's look completely but is necessary from time to time for hygiene purposes. With technology at our disposal, why not make the best use of the grooming tools stashed in our vanity? Alone or not, there are a range of products to help you with everyday grooming needs. Here are a few easily available items for your grooming needs that you can keep handy at your home.

Beard styler

Choose a product with a technology that lets you shape, trim and shave your beard at home, all with a single tool. This is the perfect product for men who like to experiment with their beard and want a tool that makes styling easy for them.

Multigroom tool

For cutting hair and trimming facial, body hair, a multi-groomer is an innovative hair and body trimmer to craft your unique style from head to toe. Look for dual cut blades for maximum precision.

Beard Trimmer (For trimming beard)

You may use this to easily achieve a 3 day stubble, a short beard, or the long beard look.

Wet and dry electric Shaver (For shaving)

A shaver that will give a comfortable shave even on the neck and jawline, while offering skin protection at the same time is a must have for all men out there.

(With IANS inputs)