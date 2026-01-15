Hair fall isn’t always bad news: Dermatologist explains when it’s completely normal Not all hair fall is a warning sign. A dermatologist explains how natural growth cycles, seasonal changes and stress can cause shedding, and when it actually signals healthy hair renewal.

It is very disconcerting to see strands on your pillow, in your bathroom, or enmeshed in your comb. Hair fall is one amongst the most common complaints dermatologists receive, and for a good reason. But here is something very comforting: shedding is not necessarily a warning signal. In many cases, it’s proof that your hair is doing exactly what it’s meant to do.

“Hair loss often alarms people unnecessarily,” says Dr Gaurav Garg, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Dermalife Skin and Hair Clinic. “Some amount of hair fall is not only normal, it’s essential for healthy regrowth.”

Understanding the hair growth cycle

Every strand on your scalp follows a natural, repeating cycle made up of three stages, and not all hairs are in the same phase at the same time.

Anagen (growth phase):

This is the active growth stage, lasting anywhere between two and seven years. Around 85–90 per cent of scalp hair is in this phase at any given moment.

Catagen (transition phase):

A short phase of about two to three weeks, where growth slows and the hair follicle begins to shrink.

Telogen (resting and shedding phase):

Lasting roughly three months, this is when the hair rests before shedding naturally, making room for new growth beneath it. Losing 50 to 100 hairs a day falls well within the normal range. What looks like loss on the surface is often renewal quietly happening underneath.

Seasonal shedding and hormonal shifts

Many people notice increased hair fall during seasonal changes, particularly in autumn and spring. Variations in daylight, temperature and environmental stress can influence how follicles behave, temporarily increasing shedding. Hormonal fluctuations can have a similar effect. Pregnancy, the post-partum phase, menopause and thyroid disorders may push more hairs into the resting phase at once. The good news: once hormone levels stabilise, regrowth usually follows.

Stress and lifestyle factors

Physical or emotional stress can disrupt the hair cycle, causing a condition known as telogen effluvium. Serious illness, surgery, trauma, or chronic anxiety can produce excessive hair shedding a few months post-experience.

Though it seems like a dramatic situation for hair loss, it is usually a temporary condition. Once the body heals, it helps to have a denser amount of hair.

Nutritional demands are another area that contributes silently but significantly too. A lack of iron, vitamin D, or protein may impede the renewal process. Eating healthy and diverse food is far better than consuming supplements for your hair renewal cycle.

When hair fall deserves medical attention

Hair shedding becomes a concern when it turns persistent or pattern-based. Patchy loss, widening partings, thinning ponytails, scalp inflammation or an absence of new growth may signal underlying issues.

“If hair loss is accompanied by fatigue, weight changes or skin problems, it may point towards an undiagnosed medical condition,” Dr Garg explains. Early evaluation helps identify the cause and improves treatment outcomes.

It also helps if you practice gentle habits regarding your hair. You can begin by using products based on the type of your scalp; avoid using heating appliances extensively; do not expose it extensively to chemicals if it tends to be weak. Stress management, whether through exercise, meditation, or therapy, helps promote healthy follicles. Scalp massage may also contribute to improved blood flow and promote robust roots and patterns of growth with regular practice.

