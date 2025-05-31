Gua Sha can help to improve blood circulation, de-puff; know other benefits of this beauty tool Gua means stroke or press, and Sha means redness. This means that the redness that one gets after the process helps to heal the skin. There are several benefits of using gua sha on your skin. Here, take a look at some of those benefits.

New Delhi:

Beauty devices and tools have taken over, and one of them is Gua Sha. Made of semi-precious stone, this tool is usually used to massage the face. Gua sha is a Chinese medicine technique that requires you to scrape your skin with the tool. The gua sha tool can also be used on the back, arms, legs and buttocks.

Gua means stroke or press, and Sha means redness. This means that the redness that one gets after the process helps to heal the skin. There are several benefits of using gua sha on your skin. Here, take a look at some of those benefits.

Improves Blood Circulation

One of the benefits of Gua Sha is its ability to improve blood circulation. The scraping motion helps stimulate microcirculation in the soft tissues, thereby, helping in the flow of oxygen-rich blood. This increased blood flow helps nourish the skin and underlying tissues. This eventually helps to give the face a natural glow.

Reduces Puffiness

Gua Sha helps to depuff the face by lymphatic drainage. The gentle strokes help in moving the stagnant lymph fluid, which can accumulate and cause swelling in the face, particularly under the eyes and along the jawline. Regular practice can reduce puffiness and make the face more defined and sculpted.

Reduces Muscle Tension

A lot of people tend to hold tension in their facial muscles, especially around the jaw, forehead and temples. Gua Sha acts as a natural massage, loosening tight muscles and helping in relaxation.

Improves Skin Appearance and Tone

When you use Gua Sha consistently, it can help improve skin texture and tone. The circulation and lymphatic drainage helps in cellular turnover and can lead to a clearer complexion. Over time, you can see firmer, smoother skin.

Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles

If you use Gua Sha regularly, it can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The increase in blood flow and muscle relaxation can help reduce tension in facial muscles that lead to these lines.

ALSO READ: Jamun vs Phalsa: Which Indian berry is the better choice to have during summer season?