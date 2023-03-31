Good Night's Sleep: Types of undergarments you should wear to bed

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Good Night's Sleep: Type of undergarments you should wear to bed

Wearing uncomfortable underwear in bed can cause several health problems. A common cause of worry is the constant friction of the underwear with the skin and the lack of air circulation. Wearing tight underwear can trap moisture, causing several fungal and bacterial infections. Tight underwear can also cause chafing and irritation on the skin.

The reason for an underwear being uncomfortable can be the fabric used in making the underwear. Cheap brands often use synthetic materials like nylon and polyester as they are durable and low cost. However, these fabrics trap heat and moisture which can lead to irritation and infections. Underwear that doesn't fit properly can also be uncomfortable. If it's too tight, too loose or the wrong size, it can lead to discomfort and cause problems while sleeping.

To prevent discomfort and health problems caused by uncomfortable underwear, it is recommended to choose underwear that is both breathable and stylish.

Certain fabrics increase the risk of developing infections, ranging from minor irritations to more serious conditions such as yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis. Women are at a higher risk due to the nature of their genital area. To maintain proper hygiene and reduce the risk of infections, it is recommended to wear underwear made of high-quality antimicrobial fabrics.

It is advised to wear high-quality, soft, stretchy, and breathable fabrics such as bamboo, micromodal, and microfiber while sleeping. These fabrics are known for their ability to allow air to flow through, which helps to regulate body temperature and reduce moisture buildup. This, in turn, can prevent skin irritation and infections.

Fashion experts also emphasize seamless designs that eliminate uncomfortable seams or tags that can irritate the skin. This seamless design provides both comfort and a modern look. The elimination of tags and seams also means that there are no areas of tightness or bunching, which can be uncomfortable.

Wearing uncomfortable underwear to bed can be bad for your health. So, the next time you need new underwear to sleep in, look for comfortable and stylish options.

