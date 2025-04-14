Gold Facial: Follow step-by-step guide to get parlour-like glow at home If you don't get much time to go to the parlour or appoint parlour service at home, then you can opt for this gold facial to get glowing skin without stepping out of your comfort zone.

Often, before going to a party, women go to the parlour to bring a glow to their face and get a gold facial done with expensive products. But the chemicals present in these products can harm the skin. Thus, we have brought a solution for you with which you can do a gold facial at home with natural things in minutes. Doing a gold facial at home will give a parlour-like glow to your face. So, let's learn how you can easily get a parlour-like glow by doing a gold facial at home.

Step 1: Cleansing

To do a gold facial, cleansing the skin is very important. For this, mix 1/2 teaspoon of gram flour with 1 teaspoon of raw milk thoroughly. Then, apply it on the face and massage for 1 minute. After this, wash the face with lukewarm water.

Step 2: Exfoliating

To exfoliate the skin, make a paste by mixing 1/2 teaspoon gram flour, 1/2 teaspoon rice flour, and tomato juice in a bowl. If your skin is very dry, you can also add 1/2 teaspoon of curd to it. Then dip this mixture in half-cut tomato slices and scrub your face for 2 minutes. After this, wash the face with cold water.

Step 3: Facial Pack

After exfoliating the skin, you have to apply a facial pack on your face. For this, prepare a mixture of 1 teaspoon gram flour, 1 teaspoon curd, and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric. Then, apply this paste on your face and leave it for 10 minutes. After this, wash your face with lukewarm water.

Step 4: Moisturizing

The last step of the facial is to moisturise the skin. For this, you can use any moisturiser or aloe vera gel according to your skin. Apply it on the face and massage with light hands.

