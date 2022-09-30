Get Durga puja ready with these skincare routines at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Skincare routine for glowing skin before Durga puja

This Durga Puja, get glowing skin at home. Pamper your skin with these easy skincare routines. With the goal that ladies this time can maintain their emphasis on apparel and embellishments, let's choose to deal with the pre-pujo special skincare needs.

Pre-Pujo Special Skincare Tips

1. Gentle Cleansers

Gentle cleansers are a remedy for beautiful skin and assist with keeping up with its pH balance. Bar cleansers contain ceramides or glycerin which at first may cause you to feel new yet are hurtful to the skin. For both face and body, get a gentle cleaning agent and proceed to utilize this the entire year.

2. Exfoliate your skin

In the Durga Puja, special tips an absolute necessary add-on is an exfoliator. Scrubs are ready at home with basic granular powders like sugar, rice, salt or oats. Blend any of the powders in with olive oil, coconut oil or lemon juice and have the quickest yet best exfoliator in the world. Utilize these scrubbers each day once on the skin to scrub it totally.

3. Intense Eye-care

In our magnificence to accomplish puja, simply add a decent marked eye cream. Apply the eye cream underneath the eyes, 30 minutes before going to bed. In the event that you apply eye cream and go off to sleep immediately, that truly doesn’t work. In this way, the eye cream ought to be applied 30-minutes before heading to sleep for great outcomes.

4. Moisturize well

In any case, change your cream to a humectant one that brings water and dampness from air into the skin. This will keep the skin hydrated and add to the ultimate nourishment factor during the festival.

5. Sunscreen is a must

The day cream or sunscreen with a good SPF is a must. The sun rays harm the skin and to ensure nothing of that sort happens, one should utilize a day cream that has SPF benefits. Creams with a higher SPF range not only shield your skin from harmful UV rays but also moisturizes and keep aloof dryness.

6. A proper night care routine

Over the standard toner or moisturizer, this time utilize a skin serum and night care cream. On utilizing these two simultaneously the skin surface will show a change and will feel the difference. Serums have active ingredients that penetrate deep into the skin pores and if it is applied and left overnight, the skin absorbs all the nutrition it needs to make itself healthier.

7. Clay masks

Clay masks can be applied every two to three days a week. Persistent utilization of clay mask on skin scrubs it, extricates every intense soil and tidies, causing the face to show up new.

Follow this routine and hit the pandals with that beautiful glowing skin.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

