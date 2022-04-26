Facing oily and patchy skin in summers? Here's what you need to do

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Skincare tips for summers

Summers are all about sun-kissed checks & fresh faces. A glowing & radiant skin gives you plenty of reasons to be happy & confident. But what if, you get up in the morning and have oily & patchy skin. Dark spots, tanning, pigmentation & pimples are major issues that most of us face throughout the summers. Due to scorching sun, excessive heat, pollution & sweat, the natural shine & glow of our skin gets affected & are wiped off. In case you are not sure about what skincare regime to follow to avoid the oil content & reduce patchy skin! Worry Not! Here are a few skincare tips for this season –

1. Wash & Clean your Face Daily

Orange peel is what really helps in nourishing your skin & eliminates the excess oil and dead skin cells from the skin. The nutrients in the orange and apple peel are extremely beneficial for oily & patchy skin, as it also helps in brightening the skin, offers UV protection, works as a natural toner and moisturizer, and treat dark spots. Use a face wash with orange & apple extracts twice a day it will help in deep cleansing & will remove all the dirt & grime.

2. Use of Toner

Rose extracts help remove dirt & extra oil that remains on your skin after cleansing. It is a suggestion to use toners as it is an important part of oily skin care during summers. The astringent components in toners give soothing and cool sensations to the skin while it also shrinks the open pores to help regulate oil production. Hence using a toner with rose extract is suggested.

3. Use Natural & Organic Face Mask

The use of natural & organic face masks on a regular basis to soak up excess oil and extract harmful bacteria from the skin can help with oily skin. Apply a healing face mask made of Acai & Saffron extracts once per week.

4. Reduce Oily Food

It is important to keep a check on our eating habits. Oily food is definitely very tempting, but it also makes our skin prone to acne, pimple & oil. To keep our skin healthy & to avoid oily skin we need to shift our eating habits to food enriched with vitamin A such as Spinach, Red Peppers, Carrot, Mango, Apricot, Sweet potato, etc.

It is advised to follow a regular skincare regime, eat and drink healthy, and try using more & more products that are made of natural as well as organic ingredients.

(This article is attributed to Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)