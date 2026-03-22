Everyday habits that are secretly damaging your skin, according to a dermatologist

New Delhi:

You might be following a skincare routine religiously and still not seeing results. The problem is not always what you’re doing. Sometimes, it’s what you’re doing without realising.

Small, everyday habits can quietly weaken your skin barrier, trigger breakouts, and even speed up ageing. And because they feel harmless, they often go unnoticed. According to Dr Parmeshwar Kanade, dermatologist and dermatosurgeon, awareness matters just as much as products when it comes to healthy skin.

Dirty pillowcases can trigger breakouts

Your pillowcase collects oil, sweat, and bacteria every single night. Over time, this build-up sits against your skin for hours, increasing the chances of acne and irritation. Changing your pillowcases regularly can make a noticeable difference, especially if you are prone to breakouts.

Touching your face more than you think

It’s almost automatic. Resting your chin on your hand, picking at a spot, or just brushing your face. But every touch transfers dirt and bacteria to your pores. This can lead to inflammation, scarring, and even stubborn dark spots that take longer to fade.

The over-exfoliation quest for glowing skin

More is not always better when it comes to exfoliation. Over-exfoliation using scrubs or acids can strip away natural oils, leaving your skin sensitive and prone to redness. It can also disrupt balance, making breakouts more frequent.

The over-cleansing trap

Washing your face repeatedly may feel like you’re keeping it clean, but it can backfire. When natural oils are stripped away too often, your skin starts producing more oil. This creates a cycle of dryness and breakouts that can be difficult to manage.

Your diet shows up on your skin

What you eat reflects on your skin, even if the effects are not immediate. High sugar intake can trigger inflammation and affect collagen, leading to dullness, early wrinkles, and a weakened skin barrier over time.

Skipping sunscreen indoors is a mistake

You don’t need to step outside to apply sunscreen. UV rays can pass through windows, contributing to pigmentation and ageing. Using sunscreen daily, even indoors, helps protect your skin in the long run.

Good skin is not just about adding more products. Sometimes, it’s about doing less and being more mindful. Once you start noticing these small habits, the difference shows up gradually. Clearer skin, fewer breakouts, and a healthier glow that actually lasts.

Also read: Is your skincare routine too complicated? Dermatologist says less is more