Esha Deol shares beauty secrets of 76-year-old Hema Malini's glowing skin, know details We often try various beauty hacks to get glowing skin. However, recently Esha Deol has shared her mother Hema Malini's beauty secrets to smooth and glowing skin at the age of 76. Esha has shared one easy skincare hack.

Esha Deol is among the many famous people who vouch for natural skincare practices. Esha was asked to share the natural and DIY beauty tips she learned from her mother, veteran performer and politician Hema Malini, in a March 16 excerpt from an interview with Mamaraazzi. Her family's beauty secrets demonstrate that skincare regimens using basic components can be advantageous and successful in producing skin that is healthy and radiant.

Esha reveals the an removal technique

According to a Hindustan Times report, Esha said in Hindi, “During childhood, we used to put homemade chana paste a lot on our skin. I am not sure why, but our mother would always apply that to us. The other thing I used to see my mother do was apply glycerine and lemon on her hands and feet after coming home from shoots. So I asked her what this was for and she told me it removes the tan because the lights on set are harsh and cause tanning. So, this is something I follow even today as glycerine and lemon help remove tan.”

Glycerine-lemon tan removal mixture benefits

Glycerine and lemon juice should be combined in a small basin, thoroughly stirred to form a smooth combination, and then stored in a bottle similar to Esha and Hema. Glycerin, sometimes referred to as glycerol, is a naturally occurring substance that is made from vegetable or animal fats, according to a 2023 Healthline.com article. The liquid is clear, colourless, odourless, syrupy, and sweet. As a humectant, glycerin draws moisture from the air and deeper layers of your skin to the outermost layer of your skin.

According to a 2023 Healthline.com article, lemon juice's inherent astringent and antibacterial qualities aid in brightening and levelling out skin tone, while glycerine helps to retain moisture, soothe skin, and lessen the appearance of black spots.

ALSO READ: Struggling with sagging skin? Try this skin-tightening face mask to look younger