Dull and Frizzy hair in Monsoon? Tips to get your shiny hair back

Dull and Frizzy hair in Monsoon: The monsoon season offers gorgeous weather with cool air, lush greenery, and finally a break from the scorching summers. On the other hand, it is undoubtedly one of the worst weather conditions for hair health. Some people experience unusually high hair fall during the monsoon season. Additionally, dandruff-related problems are brought on by increased sweating and high humidity. Frizzy hair, limp hair, heavy and lifeless hair are also very common.

Adopt hair care products that will help your hair stay healthy so that it can withstand damage from the monsoon and other weather changes. Healthy hair is the most attractive thing there is. A change in ideal hair care products may be necessary because monsoons affect hair differently than summers or winters. Most people in this position are unsure of what to do and what to avoid, but happily, we have some simple solutions that will help you control your hair.

1. Get a haircut - Monsoon is an excellent time to have a haircut since it tames the split ends and gets rid of dry ends.

2. Hot Oil Massage - Regular hair hydration is important, but rainy season requires extra care. The greatest approach to nourish your hair is with oil treatments. At least twice a week, one should provide a thorough oil massage. Choose a natural and organic hair oil with ingredients like Argan Oil, Bringraj Oil, and Amla Shikakai based on the texture and hydration requirements of your hair. Keep the hair oil for two hours or overnight. Message well. Rinse it well to maintain frizz-free, healthy hair.

3. Avoid getting wet in the rain - Exposure to rainwater damages hair because it contains pollutants and toxins that are found in the air. Avoid getting wet in the rain, but if you do, clean your hair as quickly as you can with a natural & organic shampoo that cleans it thoroughly while also nourishing it.

4. Don’t skip conditioning after hair wash - Your hair should be washed at least twice a week as a general rule. Select a light, natural, and organic shampoo and conditioner during this time of year because your scalp may be more vulnerable to fungal infections. Avoid skipping the conditioner at all costs because it will lock in the frizz and give you silky hair. If necessary, comb through your strands to distribute the conditioner evenly.

5. Shield your hair with hair serum - For further protection against damage during this tough weather, finish your hair care routine with a quality hair serum. Hair serum improves the maintenance of the hair and forms a non-oily shield to protect it from harm.

Additional Tips-

• Don't wash your hair with hot water. Use regular flowing water instead. Cool water rinses are helpful for frizzy hair. Actually, using hot water can make the frizz worse.

• After shampooing, cover the head with an old t-shirt and allow it to absorb moisture. Prevent rubbing.

• Let the hair dry naturally rather than using a hair dryer every time.

• Don't brush your hair. Dry the hair with your fingers or a comb with wide teeth.

(This article is attributed to Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

