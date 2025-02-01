Dry skin issue? Use this special curd-based face pack to make your skin soft and supple

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Special curd-based face pack to make your skin soft and supple.

Dryness is often seen on the face due to weather changes, and the humidity in the atmosphere starts decreasing. Its effect is most visible on our faces. Also, white spots appear on the skin. To hide it, we often use moisturizers available in the market, so that the dryness of the skin can be reduced. But its effect is visible on the face only for a short time. This time you should use curd on the face and it will make the skin soft. Let us tell you how you can use curd.

How to make a curd face pack

Ingredients

Curd - 2 teaspoons

Honey - 1 teaspoon

Oats – 1 teaspoon

How to make

For this, first, you have to soak the oats in a vessel overnight.

Then prepare its paste the next morning.

Now mix curd and honey in it.

You can mix rose water in it.

Then leave this paste for some time.

How to use

To apply this paste, clean your face.

Now apply it on the face with the help of a brush.

Then leave it for 10 to 20 minutes.

After this, massage the face with light hands.

Then clean it with lukewarm water.

Honey helps to brighten and brighten the skin, which will make your skin look soft and glowing. Yoghurt will moisturise the face.

Things to keep in mind

Before applying anything on your face, do a patch test once.

Curd contains lactic acid, use it less on sensitive skin.

Try this remedy only once a week.

Before adding any new thing to curd, do a patch test so that it does not cause any allergy to your skin.

NOTE: Do a patch test before applying anything on your face. Also, take expert advice.

