DIY hair masks you can make at home for healthy & lustrous tresses this summer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The weather has already started changing and summers are almost here. It's an indication that you need to modify your hair routine. If you think your hair is extremely frizzy, dry or damaged or suddenly they have started becoming oily and greasy hair mask can be your go-to solution. Applying them from root to tip can provide deeper nourishment and repair your hair naturally. However, experts suggest that masks should only be used once or twice a week unlike conditioners which can be used after every wash.

Check out some hair masks that you can prepare at home and have healthy and lustrous hair

Multani mitti, amla & shikakai hair mask for oily hair

together these ingredients are very good for healthy hair. Shikakai has fantastic hair-cleansing properties and is used as a natural alternative to shampoo. Shikakai is rich in vitamins A, K, C and D which keeps hair healthy.

Ingredients:

Multani mitti

7 to 8 shikakai pods,

1 amla

10 to 15 curry leaves (optional),

1 hibiscus flower (optional)

1 to 1 ½ litre water

Method:

A mixture of multani mitti, amla, and shikakai works awesome for oily hair. Shampoo after about 40 minutes. It has a cooling effect. It is also ideal for hair's conditioning, removes dandruff and lice.

Rose Water hair mask for dry hair

This one is the easiest of the lot. You don't need any other ingredient and is very helpful in taming your dry hair.

Ingredients:

Rose water

Method:

Massage your scalp with some rose water, as it's useful, especially for dry hair.

Banana & curd hair mask for frizzy hair

Bananas are excellent if you have dry hair. Bananas have minerals and nutrients in them which will help the hair in recovering if you have dry and permed hair.

Ingredients:

1 banana

4 tbsp of curd

1-2 tbsp of honey

Method:

Mash a banana and add curd and honey to it. Make sure there are no lumps in it. Apply the mask properly from root to tips and let it stay for 20 minutes. Wash your hair with lukewarm water using a mild shampoo.

Olive oil and honey hair mask for shiny, sleek hair

Olive oil is a rich emollient that helps to deep condition hair. Honey locks in extra moisture minimise breakage and strengthen hair, making it more likely to grow longer. If you have olive oil and honey at home, mix it with rice-papaya mash and apply before an hour to shampoo. Mix, apply, let it rest for 20 minutes and finally rinse with cold water. It makes the hair lustrous and smooth.

Ingredients:

4 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp honey

Method

Blend the olive oil and honey together. Apply to dry hair, massaging it into the roots and ends; comb it through for better coverage. Leave for a minimum of 20 minutes - either loose or wrapped in a towel. Rinse, then shampoo and condition hair as normal.

Avocado and coconut oil hair mask for dry hair

Avocado and coconut oil have numerous benefits for your hair; moisturising, nourishing and smells good too.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp avocado, mashed

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp honey

Method

Blend the oil and honey together, then slowly mix in the mashed avocado. Apply to dry hair, massaging it into the roots and ends; comb it through for better coverage. Leave for a maximum of 20 minutes - either loose or wrapped in a towel. Rinse, then shampoo and condition hair as normal.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.